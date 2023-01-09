To the Atlantic and Cass County Community,
2022 has been an eventful year for the Food Pantry with persistent food insecurity locally and nationally, and also a successful move to a new facility here in Atlantic.
We want to express our sincere thanks for the extraordinarily generous donations to the Atlantic Food Pantry by churches, community service groups, businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals throughout the county who have contributed food and funds, sponsored food drives and collection boxes, and served meals to help those in need. The community has been truly generous in its support, as always.
With food cost higher than in past years, client attendance numbers have remained steady around 75 households per week. During 2022, there have been approximately 3,600 household visits to the pantry with supplemental food distributed to the 9,000 individuals in those household visits. These totals include multiple visits by some households during the year, according to their need.
The Pantry particularly expresses our gratitude to the organizers, contestants and contributors who participated in the Scrooge Contest, which has been fundamental to the pantry's operation for so many years. Also, we want to acknowledge the community contributions of the Cass County Food Policy Council which has distributed live garden food plants and helpful food information to our clients and sponsored Mobile Food pantry Truck distributions periodically throughout the year. Our Pantry has also benefitted in many ways from its affiliation with Food for the Heartland, the large food bank in Omaha, Neb. which provides significant amounts of donated foods for the distribution in Cass County by its several pantries and other groups.
Thank You!