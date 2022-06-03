I'd like to extend my sincere thanks for the help I received when I fell on the Schildberg trail, Tuesday,May 10. A young man came first, then two ladies and a baby. They were all my angels who helped me get to a bench and phoned for assistance. A baby diaper slowed the bleeding of the long cut on my hand. An ambulance and police came and one of the officers drove my pickup to the hospital for me. My deep appreciation for all those who came to my assistance. I was helpless and they were truly angels. Thank you!

