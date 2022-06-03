I'd like to extend my sincere thanks for the help I received when I fell on the Schildberg trail, Tuesday,May 10. A young man came first, then two ladies and a baby. They were all my angels who helped me get to a bench and phoned for assistance. A baby diaper slowed the bleeding of the long cut on my hand. An ambulance and police came and one of the officers drove my pickup to the hospital for me. My deep appreciation for all those who came to my assistance. I was helpless and they were truly angels. Thank you!
Letter to the Editor -Thanks for the help
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video of Exira-EHK Seniors moving their tassels and throwing their caps near the end of the graduation ceremony.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Fatal motorcycle accident on Monday
- Atlantic Man Pleads Not Guilty to Arson, Attempted Murder Charges
- Mez responds to criticism
- A Different Kind Of Lunch Lady
- PREP SOFTBALL: Trojans battle Bombers tough, fall 9-7
- Fireworks Dates Set
- PREP GIRLS' SOCCER: Jensen earns unanimous all-H-10 honors on the pitch
- Cass County Needs a Trail System
- PREP SOFTBALL: Great hitting nights boost Trojans
- Fraud Fighters Forum to teach protection from scammers
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.