Every Monday I peruse the editorial page to see what folks are writing or if there is any response to my previous week's submission. I have been writing this column for two years now, on a voluntary basis, and rarely get a reaction to what I write. What a wonderful surprise to see three, yes, three responses to my column on AR-15s. The intent of writing a column every other week is to promote thinking and discussion. I attempt not to be inflammatory just thought provoking.
One letter tried to deflect the discussion to the inflammatory issue on women's health. I didn't realize the term sanctity of life was only a Republican term and learned something from that letter.
Another letter discussed an interpretation of the second amendment and a third letter took me to task on using the term deadly weapon and not defining the range of the AR-15. The end of the letter written by Kevin McCunn, extended an invitation to visit the McCunn Specialty Firearms of which he is co-owner. I immediately called Kevin and set a date to visit his business in Massena. He also offered that I he would allow me to shoot his AR-15. I declined that part of the invitation letting him know that I had already shot that type of firearm. When I was in training for my year as an Ag Advisor in Afghanistan all advisors were taught to shoot a large array of weapons used in a war zone.
I met with Kevin and had a tour of the business and a thoughtful discussion that included firearms, laws, safety, safes to store firearms and generally, the state of the world. We talked about how the world would be different if people would respect each other's position on issues and work cooperatively to find solutions that would make both parties comfortable.
We talked about responsible gun use and how the online classes were not up to the quality of in person learning. I learned that there are different models of the AR-15 and how they differ. That did not make me change my mind on the firearm being used for anterless deer hunting in January, but it did broaden my understanding.
A large share of our conversation was about the lack of mental health support in our state and in our nation. We agreed that there is a lot of talk about support but there never seems to be enough funding. The social stigma of personal mental health issues many times makes it hard to get to the root of an individual's problem.
According to the New York Times, The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act would enhance background checks for gun buyers between 18 and 21 years old, incentivize states to enact “red flag” laws that enable firearms to be temporarily confiscated from people deemed dangerous, and provide hundreds of millions of dollars for mental health and school safety. It would also extend to dating partners a federal law that prohibits domestic abusers from purchasing guns.
I have never been anti-gun, I do not have a permit to carry and have no intentions of owning anything other than what we have on the farm to use for varmint control. I do have a problem with dangerous firearms being used to raise money, especially by public safety organizations.
Engaging in conversation and respecting each other's opinion may help our nation work towards healing. It may even work to eliminate the flags and banners that fly with foul language that promote hatred. There are a lot of disgruntled people in this world. If we take time to listen and to care, perhaps we can become less polarized to work on solutions that benefit the public good.