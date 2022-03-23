Well ... .
I know it’s an old cliche to say that’s a deep subject, but for a lot of us, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and – I’m sure – a bunch of worthless brackets busted into oblivion is a deep subject.
Who would have thought that Iowa would basically lay an egg in their first-round match against Richmond, a team that – no matter how you spin things – simply was the best team in the end? I’m sure a lot of us out there would have pictured at least a comfortable win, of about 10-15 points, but the Hawkeyes never could build a comfortable lead.
I’m guessing they just never seemed comfortable out there against the Spiders.
You’d think they’d adjust at halftime, but whatever happened in the locker room didn’t translate. Sure, the Hawkeyes built a 39-34 lead, but that’s when you’ve got to put your foot on the accelerator pedal and that just didn’t happen. Instead, the Spiders went on an 11-0 run over a five-minute span and never trailed again.
This is the second year in a row where Iowa’s had a first-team all-American player – last year, Luka Garza; this year, Keegan Murray – and yet lost prior to the Sweet Sixteen.
I’m sure there’s a lot of theories as to why Iowa never seems to answer the bell and get that signature win in the NCAA Tournament. Since Fran McCaffery became coach, the Hawkeyes have never advanced past the round of 32 in the NCAA’s.
You’d think this would have been the year, even though they are just college kids and had just had played four games in as many days, including an exhausting, emotional victory over Purdue in the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship game. That was a game that had you believing these Hawkeyes would be nothing less than an Elite Eight squad.
But that didn’t happen.
There has to be some kind of mental block or something, because I’ve got no other explanation. I mean, Purdue just played three Big Ten Conference tournament games – exhausting enough – but still is in the Sweet Sixteen.
Or Iowa State University – granted, they played just two Big 12 Conference Tournament games and had a little bit more of a rest – which, under a first-year head coach, is in the Sweet Sixteen. And, for that matter, ever notice how quickly TJ Otzelberger turned the Cyclones around, from last year’s two-win laughingstock to a 22-win year and a potential spot in the Elite Eight?
What gift does he have that had this team ready for “the moment?” Is it something that, like him or not, McCaffery doesn’t have?
I guess none of that matters now.
But rather than be harsh and ramble on to the point where you’re spewing sour grapes or don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s a lot of great memories and things Iowa did accomplish. The four great Big Ten Conference tournament wins and Keegan Murray’s all-American play all winter are just a couple.
Jordan Bohannon and his emotional play all season was another highlight. A sixth-year senior, Bohannon was the go-to guy for three-point baskets – he is the Big Ten’s career leader for three-pointers – and his game-winning shot against Indiana is something that’ll be talked about when these guys reunite 50, 60 and 70 years from now.
And just the excitement of watching Iowa Hawkeyes – or any college basketball team, men or women, at any collegiate level – play, win or lose, is a real gift. Remember, with what’s going on in the world, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and so forth, the privilege of watching a college basketball game is something we should never take for granted.
* * *
As far as the rest of the brackets go, mine isn’t doing very well in our little office pool at the News-Telegraph office.
Consider Iowa State and Miami – a 10-vs.-11 game in the Sweet Sixteen, and a rare chance for a double-digit seed to reach the Elite Eight. On my bracket at least, both were first-round losers. I’m sure most other brackets didn’t predict this storm of a matchup – the Cyclones and Hurricanes – much less either to win the first round.
But Iowa State has gotten there on defense, and it’s strong league-wide. The Big 12 had a perfect 6-0 run in the first round, and the Cyclones, Texas Tech and Kansas are all still alive after the first weekend. (Although the Jayhawks had to fight off Ryan Hawkins and his spirited teammates from Creighton Saturday afternoon to earn a Sweet 16 berth.) Iowa State held LSU and Wisconsin to 51 and 41 points, respectively, and that’s a good sign if you’re a Cyclone fan hoping for an Elite Eight spot.
* * *
That thing about taking things for granted ... .
I’m in the middle of interviewing coaches for spring sports preview articles, which will begin appearing in the News-Telegraph and our sister publication, the Audubon County Advocate-Journal, this week and next.
At least two coaches have raised the topic of COVID-19 and everything being closed down for what turned out to be the entire spring sports season (and half of a summer sports season as well).
Atlantic girls’ track coach Matt Mullenix addressed his team after media day interviews had concluded. I know it was all in a previous edition of the News-Telegraph, but it bears repeating: March 16, the day of the interviews marked two years to the day that Iowa high school athletes took part in their final day of practice before sports were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, it was hoped the shutdown would be no longer than two or three weeks, but it turned out the entire spring sports season was canceled. The fates of future sports seasons was unknown. (It turned out there was an abbreviated summer sports season and fall sports would resume on a semi-normal basis).
Anyhow, Mullenix noted how thankful and grateful everyone is to be able to once again participate in sports and to fully embrace the opportunities they have been given. How true, especially given – as another coach pointed out – the situation between Ukraine and Russia and how Ukrainians would love to be playing sports and enjoying freedoms as normal, rather than fleeing and fearing for their lives.
Or how, in the rest of the world, things could grow to a dangerous point that nobody wants.
* * *
Finally, be sure to be at Atlantic High School this Friday night for a rare opportunity to watch a college volleyball match in person.
Iowa State University’s volleyball team is having one of its annual spring games, and it’s at AHS that they’ll take on Nebraska-Omaha. It’s a 7 p.m. start time, and it’ll be first-come, first-serve seating.
It’ll also serve as a chance to honor Atlantic native Nathan Vert, who passed away last December. His family will honor him in a pre-match ceremony at center court.
Can’t wait to see this match.