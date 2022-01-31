A smart person once said everyone complains about the weather but no one ever does anything about it. It seems the same could be said about economic development.
That’s, of course, not true. There are many hard-working, dedicated people working at a number of entities to recruit and retain local businesses. Cass Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO), the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, the city and the county to name a few.
But it's a tough job, especially when faced with obstacles such as living in a rural county with a declining population. So we take our victories, large and small where we can. Last week the Cass County Board of Supervisors took a small, but important, step in the right direction after approving a two-year tax rebate for a new business, Bluebird Hill, an event venue, under construction east of Atlantic. .
The business is expected to officially open later this year and when it does it will receive a 75% rebate on its county taxes next year and 50% the year after that. How much that will translate to actual dollars has yet to be determined since the final property valuation hasn’t been set.
A two year rebate may not sound like much and no matter what the number ends up being, this rebate will undoubtedly be a help to a new business that has assumed all kinds of risks and can use all the advantages it can get.
The Board of Supervisors recognized that.
The cost to the county will be relatively small but it lowers one of the many hurdles businesses face. If it helps the business to survive and grow it will pay dividends for years to come.
Some will say that it’s not fair to existing businesses. But they are wrong. We know that successful businesses support the community by spending money at other businesses. Some estimate that money spent at local businesses returns as much as two to three times to the local economy. Simply put, everyone will benefit.
The county is also in process of taking another step in the right direction with the creation of the County Economic Development fund thanks to around $1 million in proceeds from the sale of farm land at the former Valley Business Park.
Once it’s in place the county will have a valuable new tool to help attract and develop new and existing businesses. The fund could be used to develop infrastructure, help with building costs, expansion or other development.
The board should be congratulated for looking forward and being proactive rather than basing their development policy on the hope that a new business will fall out of the sky and land in Cass County.
For too long the government has been seen as an obstacle to development rather than a partner. This is a step in changing that perception. It’s a tool that will help CADCO and others involved in economic development. It may be a small step, but it’s in the right direction and hopefully one of many.