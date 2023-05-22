Once upon a time, there were two cities named Sodum and Gomorrah. The Lord called their sin "exceedingly grevious." What was their sin? Primarily it was practicing homosexuality. in both the Old Testament and the New Testament God condemns the sin of homosexuality. He show His wrath against it by destorying both cities by raining brimstone and fire out of heaven.
Letter to the Editor - About Sodum and Gomorrah
Jennifer Nichols
