Notice a loud buzzing sound while you were outside during July? Were you in your yard, out on a bike or hiking trail or in the outskirts of town? Did an airplane, helicopter or even a drone swoop down over you emitting out a spray as it zoomed across a corn or bean field? It’s hard to miss the presence of the low flying machines that are spraying to protect the two crops that Iowa manufactures. Protecting the crops but not protecting Iowans.
Manufactures is a strong term, but how can one look at the type of assembly line production of plants and not think of how it resembles the style of a factory? Iowa is using up its vital resource, the soil, to take us into a future of desertification; a future that we are now determining given the overproduction of the two commodities that drive this state. Yes, one day Iowa may become a desert given the industrial approach to manufacturing crops for ethanol and livestock production.
These statements may rile you and have you believe that I don’t like or appreciate farmers. No, I hate the system that has set up Iowa farmers to overuse the very resource that provides a living for less than two million people. This system puts the rest of us at risk of cancer, obesity and other diseases and deprives us of clean water, air and a healthy soil.
Yes, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has allowed some conservation measures in the farm bill that is legislated every five years, but those incentives are not enough. The programs for conservation practices are not adequate to keep the soil healthy and our waters clean. In fact, the legislation keeps people who try to earn a living at farming, marginalized and always at the mercy of the taxpayers to bail them out of a predicament — usually bad weather or trade deals gone wrong.
Who gains from this system of agri-business? Corporations that continue to consolidate giving farmers less and less of a competitive market where they sell their crops heavily influence agriculture policy in the United States. Cargill is rated number one, Tyson, number two and Perdue comes in at number 5. Their profits have been soaring as U.S. farmers become more reliant on subsidies to run a profitable business.
Iowa produces corn and soybeans. The corn is used for ethanol and livestock feed, not for direct consumption by consumers. Ethanol manufacturing is boldly defended by politicians, farmers and some economists. Yet the future of ethanol is dim given the advancement of electric vehicles. Yes, there are problems with electric vehicles — the batteries take rare earth elements that have to be mined, but that is where investors are putting their money.
According to https://sensiblemotive.com/electric-car-statistics/ Electric vehicle sales are growing faster than any other vehicle market: in 2021, the market for new vehicles grew 36%, but the market for electric vehicles doubled. As more and more electric vehicles are purchased, what happens to the corn growing states like Iowa?
Iowa lawmakers and the USDA need to think about the future of Iowa — its health economically and environmentally. Diversity of crops would be a start. There has been a limited attempt to foster a hemp industry but the effort has been with little merit. Cover crops have become a well researched area of soil health. Very little cover crop seed like rye, wheat, buckwheat, barley and triticale is produced by Iowa farmers. There are nearly no incentives to raise these crops because the federal food policy concentrates on the commodities that actually do the most damage to the soil.
Do you drink oat milk? Do the oats come from, Iowa? No, according to the Iowa Farm Bureau, there were 40,000 acres of oats grown in our state in 2022, compared to 12 million acres of corn and 10 million acres of soybeans. In the 1950s there were over 6 million acres of oats.
The Farm Bill debate is underway. Predictions that there will be new legislation by the September deadline indicate this will not happen. The small part of Farm policy that is designated for just two million people, impacts all of us. It affects the health of our soil, water and air. The type of agri-business embraced by corporations is likely to enhance their profits but not our lives.
A new vision for agriculture, not agri-business must emerge in order for our state to survive.