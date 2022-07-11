I read the speak up about the Treasurer deserves respect. I believe she should compromise more with the Board.
When the person said Fast Food and KFC was offering $19 an hour, I imagine they don't qualify for Health and Life Insurance and IPERS. Add that to their pay and they are probably making more than $22 an hour. And how would that make the others she's already hired feel? And 90 day probation is standard.
She could be avoiding all this if she just gave them a heads up first. Sounds to me she isn't giving them respect. When a lot of people quit at the same time, maybe she needs the Board's guidance more.