…unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.*
Some mornings I’m blessed with a wake-up song in my mind. One of those wake-up songs has been “In the Bulb there is a Flower." The first verse profoundly sings, “In the bulb there is a flower, in a seed, an apple tree; in cocoons, a hidden promise; butterflies will soon be free! In the cold and snow of winter there’s a spring that waits to be, unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.”
How perfect are these words for the times we are living in right now, and for all times! As we journey through each day, our lives await the flower bursting forth from the buried bulb, the different fruit on gnarly trees that come from a simple seed, sparkling butterflies breaking free from ugly cocoons. Whatever is going on during this season of your life, only God alone can fully see, but the promise is there for us that beautiful and fruitful gifts can come from simple things and hard seasons.
The last verse proclaims, “In our end is our beginning; in our time, infinity; in our doubt there is believing; in our life, eternity. In our death, a resurrection; at the last, a victory, unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.” When we grow weary, downhearted, and disappointed, know that in each season, there is an ending, and each ending holds new beginnings. In each moment of tough seasons, we can find the joy of deepening beliefs, and in the death of our winters, the resurrection of spring in our lives.
All of life is unrevealed until its season, perfectly and uniquely crafted for each of us, something only God can see. Hold on to the small victories that come our way each day, knowing that the ultimate victory has already been achieved on our behalf, our resurrection victory through Jesus, on the day we are privileged to meet Him face-to-face!
Prayer: When I walk through times when I’m weary, downhearted, or disappointed, Lord, keep me focused on You. In tough seasons, lead me to the joy of our relationship, to deepened belief, and the resurrection of spring in my life. I trust you as I pray in your name. Amen.
*“In the Bulb There Is a Flower”, by Natalie Sleeth. (Hope Publishing Co. 1986)
This piece is from “Victorious Vibes” by Pastor Nancy Jensen