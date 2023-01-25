Area schools are in the midst of celebrating Senior Nights, and for the Atlantic wrestling team, this year’s Senior Night represents the lone home meet of the season.
Aside from the Rollin Dyer Invitational, Thursday’s meet is the only chance for fans to support their hometown Trojans. Coach Tim Duff and his team will welcome Council Bluffs St. Albert, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa of Sidney.
Just having one home meet is an apparent by-product of the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s schedule rotation. Although highly unlikely and excepting for weather-related cancellations, it is theoretically possible that the Trojan wrestlers could have no home meets in a given season.
But don’t even consider that a possibility. True, most years Atlantic has at least two home meets aside from the Rollin Dyer, and this year the Trojans could have had a second home meet aside from Thursday’s meet. On Jan. 5, there was scheduled a road meet at Logan-Magnolia, with Woodbine and OA-BCIG of Ida Grove, but then there was an ice storm that passed through Ida County, meaning that Ida Grove had to drop out of the planned quadrangular. Atlantic then had a chance to host the meet and was going to ... until Lo-Ma and Woodbine decided, due to snow- and ice-covered roads, it was safer to not make the trip to Atlantic.
As of today, the weather forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies but no snow or other weather that would postpone a meet. Meaning, a home meet!
So please come out and support our hard-working Atlantic wrestlers.
I know the senior wrestlers, managers and cheerleaders would love you to watch them and put their talents on display at home one last time in high schoola. They’ve earned it.
* * *
One of my colleagues, Matt Gengler of the Missouri Valley Times, wrote of the consolidation of the Logan-Woodbine Twiner-Herald newspapers into the Denison Bulletin-Review and the B-R becoming a once-weekly newspaper.
The now-former Logan-Woodbine newspaper was owned by Lee Enterprises, so the elimination of that newspaper, perhaps in an effort to save money and make stockholders happy, is probably not a surprise. Lee also eliminated the sports editor position at the Muscatine Journal, a daily newspaper nearby my home base, meaning their sports will either be hit-and-miss or covered by reporters from the Quad City Times/Moline Daily Dispatch.
It seems sometimes that large corporate-owned newspaper chains forget that it takes people, not robots, to produce a quality product. Which creates more work for fewer people and the chance that quality news (and sports) coverage is sacrificed.
(And for the record, yes, there are some chains that use what appears to be “robot-style” pre-fab stories, with some canned copy and all that needs to be done is insert a score and the winning and losing teams. The tone of the story appears to be automated depending on the margin of the score.)
I’m hopeful that under the new format, the Bulletin-Review will be able to give equal coverage to sports in the Logan-Magnolia and Woodbine communities.
That said, Gengler does offer hope, and refers to the newspaper he’s at right now. Owned by Enterprise Media Group of Blair, Neb., the Missouri Valley Times continues to do a great job covering their communities, including sports. And, to boot, there is overlap between their coverage area (into the Lo-Ma/Woodbine areas) and the Bulletin-Review’s newly expanded area.
Matt’s message is the same as we’ve been preaching here at the News-Telegraph and Audubon County Advocate Journal, and I second the following he stated in his recent Facebook post: “Don’t give up on print media, my friends. We are here to promote the success of the school events and communities. Give us a try.”
Which leads to a point: On occasion, we’ve published “help wanted” ads, asking for help from those who might want to write about our area teams, take photos and share them with us, etc. If you have that talent and would like to make a little bit of extra spending money, we could use you.
Just give us a call – (712) 243-2624 – and ask for either myself or the publisher, Jeff Lundquist, and we’ll take a look at what you have to offer.
* * *
We love to cover all eight of our area teams – Atlantic, ACGC, AHSTW, Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold and Riverside – and having correspondents at games, meets, etc., will really help tell our athletes’ stories, record what could be historic games, give the athletes something to remember ... and moreover create community pride.
Finally, a thank you as always to everyone who submits information to us leading to story tips, advising us of college signings, providing us with photos and so forth.
A few friendly reminders for you folks who want to submit something:
- Please provide a daytime telephone number – usually, a cell phone works – where you can be reached if we have questions. It’s always a great safeguard in case we have questions about who’s in a photo, correct spellings ... those sort of things.
- When taking action photos, close up photos work better than photos taken from the stands (such as on a camera phone). Our readers love seeing faces and being able to tell who an athlete is, so if you are able to, go courtside or matside and get a few good action shots.
- When you provide photos, if they come from a professional photographer’s website, please be sure you have permission from the photographer to use them. And let us know who took the photo so they may be credited. While there are usually no issues, it is not unheard of for newspapers getting in legal trouble for running submitted photos that end up being copyrighted.
- We’d like photos in .jpg format, at least 170 dpi (although 200 dpi) is better. Because our email server has file-size limitations of 15 MB, you may need to send photos in several emails, which is OK. You may also want to send a confirmation email (without attachments) to make sure we know an email is coming.
- Let us know if an item is time-sensitive, in other words, an event that is taking place at a certain time. While we strive to publish submitted items as quickly as possible, non-time sensitive items may also be published on space availability basis, so we sometimes ask for patience.
While I’m thinking of it, if you notice something we’ve published that needs our attention, such as a mistake, please contact us directly at the newspaper. It may seem convenient to contact us privately or point out something, such as a mistake, on social media, but it may get overlooked.
Of course we want to get it right the first time, but by letting us know directly is more productive and more likely to help us not make the same mistake again.
Which leads to the final point for those submitting information: Make sure everything is correct, such as spelling of names, where they’re standing in a photo, how well an athlete did, and so forth. We are responsible not only for our own errors but if someone submits something that’s wrong and – because we believe the information is correct and reliable – is published that way, we’re responsible.
(And for the record, almost all of you who have provided these news items, photos, etc., have given us the right information.)
Again, we thank you for your submissions and story tips, and look forward to our continued relationship.