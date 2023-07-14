“Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly; teach and admonish one another in all wisdom; and with gratitude in your hearts sing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs to God.” ~Colossians 3:16
Nearly every July Fourth teachers hear these words, “So are you ready to go back to school?” That comment always made me nervous because I thought, “Wow, I’m just getting settled into summer. I’m not ready to go back yet!” So this summer I’ve been trying to find a little time to knock some of those things off our “summer list” before the Fourth. (But Rick’s summer list just keeps getting longer!)
I have been reading this summer, Joyce Rupp’s book “Prayer Seeds….” She suggests that we approach life from a place of worthiness, accepting who we are as God’s intention. As I read, I remembered a flood of faces throughout my life that have guided and influenced me. In addition to my family, there have been mentors, teachers and friends who have helped me to explore a life of service. They have taught me to practice Christ’s vast love and gift of forgiveness, empowered me to find my voice and helped me to find humor and hope during difficult times. They have celebrated and accepted me as I am when I couldn’t. My desk drawer is full of letters of encouragement, poems members have found and shared and jokes that make me smile.
As I remembered, I began to give thanks for the ways my community had shaped me. Gratitude as a prayer practice was healing, allowing me to celebrate the gifts, forgive the vulnerabilities, and be thankful for these people who were my faith teachers and role models. Who have been your faith teachers and mentors? Are they still with us? How are you being a faith teacher for others? I encourage you to remember those mentors and friends in your prayers this month.
There seems to be enough anxiety going around for everyone: worries related to family stress, parenting challenges and parenting our parents, physical and mental illness, homelessness, racism, human rights violations, political corruption and unrest, church conflict, struggles at work, unresolved relationships, finances, and more. No wonder some say that anxiety is the disease of the twenty-first century! But anxiety has been around a lot longer than that.
I share your concerns and anxiety. This is another time when practicing gratitude can be difficult. This is our challenge for the next few months! Consider keeping a daily gratitude journal, or incorporating gratitude in your daily prayers. Find time in your day to be thankful. Studies have found that people who regularly keep a gratitude journal report fewer illnesses, feel better about their lives as a whole, and are more optimistic about the future-good reasons to adopt an attitude of gratitude!
“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in the one body. And be thankful.” ~ Colossians 3:15
Shalom,
Pastor Lauri