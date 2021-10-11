Did you ever play the game Truth and Lies when you were a child? I remember the game quite clearly. One had to state a truth or a lie and others had to guess if it was indeed a truth or a lie. There are current versions of that same game. The game is used as an icebreaker - one tells two truths and one lie and others guess which one is the lie, and usually provided the participants with a lot of laughter while getting to know each other.
We live in a time when it is hard to discern what is a truth and what is a lie. According to Free Dictionary: 1. the true or actual state of a matter: to tell the truth. 2. conformity with fact or reality; verity: to check the truth of a statement. 3. a verified or indisputable fact, proposition, principle, or the like: mathematical truths. 4. the state or character of being true. So how does that translate into our everyday lives?
With so many sources of information at our fingertips we have the ability to pick and choose what we determine is a truth and what is a lie.
There are issues other than COVID-19 that are shaking the foundations of what we learned in schools. Was our country founded on genocide and slavery? Did white colonizers, most of our ancestors, benefit from taking land away from the First Americans who lived on this continent for 50,000 years? Were the original people godless and lawless?
There is a publication Building Democracy for All, Explorations for Government and Civic Life Interactive Exploration for Government and Civic Life by Robert Maloy and Torrey Trust, that has references to original documents describing lives of the First Americans. I trust that First Americans are telling the truth and I have incorporated their teachings into my own perspective of what I learned in the past. There is also a well researched series on Iowa Public Television, Native America https://www.pbs.org/show/native-america/ that can be viewed by streaming. This series has shed light on many misconceptions that we have grown up with.
The United States has set aside the second Monday in October as a federal holiday to observe Christopher Columbus' "discovery of America." That is the truth we learned in school and observe every year. The truth for the First Americans is that Europeans landed on this continent, moved westward and destroyed nations in their wake. Ultimately the First Americans were concentrated on bits of land scattered throughout the United States and were sentenced to a life of poverty. Our ancestors left persecution in Europe but then persecuted those who already claimed this land as theirs in America.
As we observe Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day, let us remember that in order to be a strong democracy, our ancestors made it extremely difficult for those who first occupied this land. By the time Europeans arrived in Iowa, the land was populated by a number of Native American tribes. Some of the major tribes in Iowa included the Sioux in the north, the Sauk and Fox in the east, the Ioway in central and western Iowa, and the Otoe in the southwest. These tribes hunted buffalo and grew crops such as corn and beans.
Historically, the Otoe tribe lived as a semi-nomadic people on the Central Plains along the bank of the Missouri River in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. They lived in elm-bark lodges while they farmed, and used tipis while traveling, like many other Plains tribes. They often left their villages to hunt buffalo. In the early 19th century, many of their villages were destroyed due to warfare with other tribes. European-American encroachment and disease also played a role in their decline. Today, Otoe people belong to the federally recognized tribe, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians, headquartered in Red Rock, Oklahoma.
On this Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day let us use the truth to heal our troubled nation.