My sister and her husband, Nedra and Harold Lacy, owned the apartment house at 611 Locust Street for several years.
As a young girl, I lived in Audubon. I spent many joyful, happy school vacations visiting my sister and husband in their first floor apartment at 611 Locust Street. in 1952-53, I was an Atlantic High School student and witnessed them adopting a little 13 month old girl. To make a bedroom for Elizabeth, the inside stairway to the second and third apartments had to be closed, and an outside stairway and door was made for the upstairs apartments.
Apartment residents then at 611 Locust Street were working people, newlyweds, couples starting businesses in Atlantic, retirees and elderly ladies who wanted to be close in so they could walk to the Catholic Church.
Perhaps others could tell about their good experiences while living in this large historic house that is no more.