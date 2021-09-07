Welcome to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family.
Manga! Manga! Or “Eat” Eat” as we say in Italian. My Italian Godmother Diane DeVito has taught me how to make many fresh and seasonal sauces inspired by harvest seasons and family recipes handed down from generation to generation. Here in Iowa we have an abundance of farmers markets and some of the best meats and vegetables in the nation. Iowa pork is a special treat any time and in our recipe today we pair Iowan pork with a scrumptious sauce that will hopefully become a regular feature at your dinner table.
Agrodolce is a classic Italian Sweet and Sour Sauce. “agro” means sour and “dolce” means sweet. With my take on it I have added a little extra mellow sweet with unctuous pure honey and a little heat from some crushed red pepper flake.
This delectable and divine sauce is quick and easy to make and also pairs well with pork tenderloin, chicken or halibut.
For this dish may I recommend:
(4) 10 oz one inch thick center cut boneless pork chops
Season your chops with kosher salt and coarse ground black pepper. Grill your chops until well charred with an internal temperature of 145 degrees F.
Be sure to let your chops rest for ten minutes before serving to ensure a tender, juicy and succulent chop!
Sauce: Total cooking time 20 minutes
Ingredients:
2 tablespoon freshly chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley
6 tablespoon (Ocean Spray) raisins
6 tablespoon tawny port wine
6 tablespoon water
3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flake
2 cups (thawed) fresh-frozen peaches chop into 1/2 inch pieces
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
In a large saute pan, cook raisins, port and 6 Tbsp water over medium heat, stirring gently for 7 minutes. Add honey and crushed red pepper flake. Next, remove from heat; in a separate bowl whisk in parsley, balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper to taste. Be sure to step away from the pan to avoid the strong vinegar aroma. Stir in peaches, return to heat and simmer to a thickness where the sauce coats the back of a spoon. Pour sauce generously over your grilled pork chop and serve hot.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French culinary tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a Personal Chef, he has cooked for the Rock Band “KISS”, “John Fogerty” and the “Kenny Chesny” Band. He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic home.