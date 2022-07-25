This is an exciting time of year! Between the Old Soldier’s Reunion, Tractor Runs and County Fairs, people are really busy whether they’re part of the events or an attendee. Lots of things going on and it’s easy to fall behind on the mundane. So when we get an email reminder that it’s time to pay a bill, we’ll either pay it quickly so it doesn’t go overdue or we’ll put it off until later, and deal with it along with all the other bills and letters we need to respond to. This is how the newest scam works. There are a couple of iterations of it, but the base scam is you get an email reminding you that your dues for your Norton/McAffee/Avast antivirus account are due and you just need to call the helpfully provided toll-free number to speak to an agent. Some emails tell you that the amount due has already been pulled from your account and you need to call if this was an error.
Letter to the Editor - Watch out for this new computer scam
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- 2022 Audubon County Fair Baby Contest Winners
- Hawkins named to NABC Honors Court
- ALL-HAWKEYE TEN BASEBALL: 2 named second team all Hawkeye Ten
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BASEBALL: CAM falls to New London in state baseball tournament
- Audubon school grounds to lose nearly 60 trees
- POSTSEASON HONORS: Area athletes honored in baseball, softball WIC teams
- POSTSEASON HONORS: Loads of area all-district athletes for baseball, softball
- Refuse company asks for $500 per month fuel surcharge (copy)
- Iowa Public Information Board dismisses turbine-related complaints against Tama County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.