This is an exciting time of year! Between the Old Soldier’s Reunion, Tractor Runs and County Fairs, people are really busy whether they’re part of the events or an attendee. Lots of things going on and it’s easy to fall behind on the mundane. So when we get an email reminder that it’s time to pay a bill, we’ll either pay it quickly so it doesn’t go overdue or we’ll put it off until later, and deal with it along with all the other bills and letters we need to respond to. This is how the newest scam works. There are a couple of iterations of it, but the base scam is you get an email reminding you that your dues for your Norton/McAffee/Avast antivirus account are due and you just need to call the helpfully provided toll-free number to speak to an agent. Some emails tell you that the amount due has already been pulled from your account and you need to call if this was an error.

