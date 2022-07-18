This morning I woke up discouraged about the state of our state, nation and world. I write this on Friday and it should be a great day because the weekend is here. I guess for semi-retired and retired folks weekends just blend into the days of the week.
We had a wonderful early part of the week with temperatures reasonable and nights beautiful. The super moon, also called the Buck moon, rose on Wednesday night. It is called Buck moon because the male deer are shedding their antlers and growing new ones.
The heat has once again slipped in for what looks like a long term stay. Of course, the Cass County Fair is just around the corner and isn't it always miserably hot during that time? It wouldn't be fair without heat or a downpour of rain.
I participated in a couple of parades in the past weeks, the last one being the Old Soldiers Reunion. What a great parade that is - lots of floats, lots of candy and lots of cheering. I was in the Cass County Democrat entourage and was heartened by people waving and giving us a thumbs up. When the parade finished the people in the second pick-up in our group reported foul language, booing and the middle finger. This is disappointing given the fact that we live in a two party system and we have a right to declare a political party or no party. I often hear that people are discouraged by both parties. I recently saw the Cass County statistics from the Secretary of State's office and the Democrats are sorely outnumbered. This has been our lot going way back in the history of our county.
Active Voters in Cass County = 8094
Total 4288 Females and 3806 Males
Female Democrats 867 Male Democrats 532
Female No Party 1153 Male No Party 1062
Female Others 21 Male Others22
Female Republicans 2247 Male Republicans 2190
Working together no matter what party is the way we Americans get things done. As you may have noticed, it appears that there is a lack of cooperation. I have been informed by my Republican legislators that there is a lot more working together than we, the public, know. I sure hope so.
There have been people that have said to me, "Why don't you Democrats run candidates?" The simple reason is when one looks at past elections, there have been Democrats elected to the Board of Supervisors, but that hasn't happened for a long while. When we try to recruit folks to run for office they are reluctant to neither take the time nor spend the money it takes to run a campaign that will probably end in defeat.
Many of you know that I have run for several offices from local to state. The message has been clear that my quest as a public servant has been denied time and again. That's okay, at least I tried. I have a spouse and family that has supported me through all of these ventures and have kept me going when I wanted to give up.
The county, state and national legislative branches need good strong leadership. I will add young leadership to the criteria - we elders need to mentor and prepare the younger generation to take the helm. There are many people in both parties and the no party folks that are excellent leaders if they can just get to the winning gate. Not all of us are willing to step forward to be a public servant, but to those that want to seek an office, be assured that there are many people out there who will help you. Competition is good; it creates a dynamic of thoughtful thinking and problem solving, making our world a better place to live.