You’ve no doubt seen the weekly updates on area statistic leaders for football, where we spotlight the top offensive and defensive players on the season.
That’s the X’s and O’s spotlight, which you’ll see (this week) on page A9. The News-Telegraph has run this a few weeks now, and it’s a great way to track the progress of area individuals and how they contribute to the success of each team.
A few general observations:
– Passing seems a bit slow to develop, but area teams do have some quarterbacks with arms. Four of them have thrown for 200-plus yards, although one of those – CAM’s Chase Spieker – would undoubtedly have much more than the 241 yards he currently has (through two weeks) had he played more of the game against Griswold last week.
The Cougars-Tigers game was a blowout, and Cougar coaches went to the bench to get everyone into the game. It’s always better to get everyone in as opposed to padding statistics and running up the score.
– Each team has at least one turnover, several more than others, according to GoBound Iowa.
Exira-EHK has nine ttoal, the most, with Jayden Pettepier having an area best three total recoveries, including an interception he carried 38 yards before a touchdown-saving tackle and two fumble recoveries, one he did return for a touchdown. CAM is next on the list with seven total forced turnovers, and have cashed in three for defensive touchdowns. Collin Bower has both a pick-six and a scoop-and-score, both incidentally enough for 25 yards, while Chase Jahde has a 45-yard return for a score.
AHSTW has two picks for scores: Nick Denning going 82 yards and Luke Sternberg 41 yards for a score. The Vikings also have two fumble recoveries.
Elsewhere, Davis Bramman has two of Riverside’s four interceptions; they also have a fumble recovery. Griswold’s Brayden Lockwood has a fumble recovery, while Audubon has four recoveries and ACGC seven. Finally, Atlantic has three, with Gavin McLaren getting a fumble recovery, and Kinnick Juhl and Nolan Waters each with an interception.
– The heat persisted into the early part of this week, and it’s no doubt taken a toll on area athletes. Several games both last week and this past Friday were moved to later start times, while a few had pre-existing 7:30 p.m. start times, but there were a still number of heat cramp-related time outs during Friday’s Atlantic-Glenwood contest.
– ACGC kept it on the ground totally as Anthony Solorzano had 92 yards and Jathan South 81 in the Chargers’ 28-14 win over Earlham. The Chargers never attempted a pass, and it paid off in what was kinda-sorta like a defensive battle, the Cardinals held to 155 total yards.
– Two of the bigger individual performers came from AHSTW in a 41-7 win over neighbor Riverside. Camden Soukop had 180 yards passing and three touchdowns, and gained another 66 on the ground. Kayden Baxter had a couple of touchdowns and 102 yards total.
The Bulldogs were able to move the ball, with Grady Jeppesen going 13-for-20 for 122 yards, while Jaxon Gordon continues to prove himself as a running back with an 87-yard night. The turnover battle was dead even, with the Vikings and Bulldogs each losing a fumble and throwing an interception.
– As noted earlier, everyone got into the game for CAM in their rout over Griswold.
Again, no monster numbers from the Cougar camp, as coach Barry Bower went to his bench early and often. Chase Spieker was done early after collecting just 90 yards, including 77 passing and three touchdowns. It was Brody Paulsen, Makade Paulsen, Kayden Winther, Ty Flaters, Brayden Chester and Jack Follmann who got the bulk of the 241 rushing yards, and just four passes were needed to get Collin Bower, Chester and Follmann into the books.
Nineteen different players had one sort of statistic – tackle, tackle for loss or sack – on defense, and Bower forced two turnovers.
As it was, Griswold got 15 players into the statbook on defense, meaning the Tigers also saw deep reserves play some of the game. Big gainer was Ethan Baxter with 58 yards rushing and a touchdown, with Mason Steinhoff adding 42 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Cody Dorscher, who doubles his time on the cross country course, added 55 yards receiving on his two catches.
VOLLEYBALL, CROSS COUNTRY
Volleyball-wise, Audubon had a good weekend at the South Central Calhoun Invitational, going 5-1 and winning the team title by virtue of its two-set sweep of the host Titans. The Wheelers went 11-3 in set play on the afternoon.
Serving was strong with 61 aces, Addie Hocker collecting 20. But there were others who were strong as well. Besides Hocker’s 21 digs and 119 assists – she sure was busy – Mattie Nielsen had 52 kills and 42 digs, while Harlow Miller added 41 kills and 25 digs.
The area girls’ cross country team to watch is AHSTW. It’s been a few years since the Lady Vikes qualified for state as a team, but they’re getting in position to return as a team to Fort Dodge after winning the Logan-Magnolia Invitational.
On a very warm afternoon, Bella Lamp and Rylie Knop each were in the top 10, while Ava Paulsen just missed the top 10 but was also big in the end.
Griswold’s boys is still up-and-coming, but in a tough field Dorscher – remember, he’s the dual-sport kid for the Tigers, one of several – finished a fine 18th. He’s coming back from an injury that derailed a potential state bid a year ago, and this is his first stop along the way.
I’ll have a few season stat updates for these two sports in my next Brian’s Bunch. Rest assured, I’ve not forgotten about them.
COMING UP
A big volleyball invitational will take place Saturday at Griswold, with five local teams participating.
The host Tigers will welcome ACGC, AHSTW, Exira-EHK and Riverside. The Lady Dawgs, who are the defending champions, began showing their potential a year ago at this meet, sweeping their way to five victories, including a two-set sweep of Griswold (25-22, 25-18) in the title match.
Five starters are back for the Lady Dawgs from the ‘22 championship team, while all-tournament returnees include Delaney Goshorn of AHSTW and Mersadez Richter of ACGC.
Atlantic will be at the rescheduled Clarinda Invitational today, one of 10 meets statewide that were either postponed or outright cancelled because of unseasonably hot weather.
A year ago, Claire Pellett and Belle Berg ran fourth and fifth, while Katrina Williams was 10th, and all six returnees were in the top 20 for the girls. For the boys, Alex Sonntag was 10th as the Trojans’ top finisher, with Tyrell Williams and Bennett Whetstone 14th. They’ll all be looking to improve upon last year.
Riverside was also at that meet, and Mason McCready was eighth for the boys and Bailey Richardson was the top girl, coming in 12th and both eventual state qualifiers.