Last week came the announcement by the Iowa High School Athletic Association that a socioeconomic factor would be used to determine classification of schools in football.
Apparently, there is some sort of reverse multiplier formula, based on a school’s free and reduced lunch count from the annual enrollment, that will help determine what class the school will play in football.
On paper, this appears to be promising.
But will it be the godsend answer to the issue that some schools just aren’t good enough to compete against anyone their size or in their part of the state, no matter who you put them up against?
Will the college scouts magically appear at the previously struggling school that is all of a sudden now having some success to find their newest superstar? And will that player playing for the struggling school all of a sudden become the next Heisman Trophy contender and potential NFL draftee? (Remembering, of course, that only a small percentage of high school athletes go on to play in college, and of that, only three out of every 10,000 athletes play at the professional level.)
I seem to remember a school that once was in the same boat as some of Iowa’s schools. That school had no more than a closet for a weight room. (Actually, part of what was a converted classroom.) There were limited opportunities for youth football within the school district, and the district itself was still reeling from the farm crisis from earlier in the 1980s.
But instead of sulking and crying, “Why aren’t we succeeding in football?” ... some community and school leaders did something about it. In the community, there began an effort to draw new industry to replace a company that pulled the rug out from under itself and snubbed their noses at its former home, and left perhaps 3,000 workers without jobs. New people moved into the district and began building homes, seeing a short commute to the metro area for high-paying jobs and a great school district as reasons to live in the community.
And they hired the right football coach, who from the ground up opened a much larger weight training facility, one that has since been expanded many times, and now is part of its own indoor facility (and on the high school campus), plus began bonafide youth programs, hired top-notch assistant coaches, implemented a whole new offense and defense ... and knew how to win.
Even at that, it took seven years for things to finally pay off. There were setbacks, but also big wins along the way. This school has now reached the post-season every year (but one) since 2005, along with 1999 and 2000.
And I could go on, but this all happened with good ol’-fashioned hard work, sweat, blood and tears.
North Scott’s success didn’t need the benefit of some socioeconomic model, but from what I just said: Hard work and dedication.
Which is what we need to be teaching our youths, more than ever. Success does not happen overnight, and rarely does it by leveling the playing field, by having a school like Perry or Council Bluffs Jefferson play someone like Sidney or Missouri Valley. (I would go for Perry-Council Bluffs Jefferson, however.)
Would any of this had happened had the coach hired in 1992 (from Clarinda, one of Atlantic’s chief rivals) not been hired, and North Scott decided to stick with the old way of doing things? We’ll never know, of course, but I suspect that things would not be nearly as they are now, either with the school or anything else good that has happened in Eldridge.
Heck, I could go on about my own story, my professional setbacks and mistakes made along the way, but also my successes and how it took nearly 15 years to lead a newspaper staff, and a couple more years after that to win any sort of award with me as the leader, either by my own hand or with help from a lot of great journalists, fellow editors and others who have supported me along the way.
The moral, as I see it, is this: I think that while there may be some short-term successes and some benefits for a handful of schools with the IHSAA’s new socioeconomic model, it will not replace the true elephant in the room.
And that there are just some coaches – think Coach Stropp in the classic “Funky Winkerbean” comic strips – and people in leadership that just aren’t good enough, and some programs that are just not good enough to win, no matter what you do to artificially try to correct the situation.
Which leads to my last announcement for this week: The News-Telegraph is a 2023 Iowa Newspaper Association award winner!
We have been informed that we have won top-three awards in several categories in our circulation category, including sports page, sports column and best special section, plus a couple of other editorial categories.
We will be informed of how well we placed – either first, second or third – at the INA’s awards banquet in Februrary.
Thanks for everyone in the community and schools – the coaches, players, administrators, my fellow staff and stringers – who have made this possible. We really appreciate it and look forward to continuing to bring you the best sports coverage in southwest Iowa.