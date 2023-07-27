Job said, “Shall we accept good from God and not trouble?” In all this, Job did not sin in what he said. Job 2:10 NIV
If you’ve never read the book of Job, it’s quite a phenomenal piece of scriptural literature. The author was a divinely inspired wordsmith who weaves a portrait of humanity’s helplessness on one hand, while on the other hand, pure hope and trust in God. Job was a man who had everything…a large family, land, flocks, herds, health, and then God allowed Satan to take it away…all of it! When Job’s three friends arrived to grieve with him, they eventually began to question why this had happened? Surely, Job must have sinned in some horrendous way to have this calamity strip him of everything he had!
But Job was convinced that he had not sinned and that he had maintained a solid trust in God, even though now he sought justice by continually asking God why this was happening to him? That’s an age-old question, isn’t it? The book of Job is considered to possibly be the oldest book in the Bible, written perhaps between 1800-2000 BC. But the question of “why” has not changed.
Why did my loved one die? Why did I end up with cancer? Why can’t I find a spouse? Why can’t I ever get ahead? Why do I have to move again? Why can’t I just be accepted for who I am? The “whys” go on and on and on! And as with our “whys”, Job’s “whys” weren’t answered. Instead, God came to Job in the midst of a mighty storm to remind Job of who God is. I’ll talk more about that later.
Only God knew what Job’s suffering was about, yet Job never gave up on God as the foundation of his life. When all the things we think we need are gone, we realize that God is all we have, and when we stick with God, we’ll find that God is all we need! God fully gives us Himself, to the point of dying in our place. In trusting God’s commitment and love toward us, we can wrestle through the “whys” and come out on the other side as Job did, with an even deeper trust and love for the Lord. To be continued…
Prayer: Dearest Lord, I can’t imagine living through the losses that Job endured. Yet, no matter what suffering happens in my life, please constantly help me choose to stick with you, and remind me that you are truly all I need. I pray in Jesus’ name. Amen.
This piece is from the book “Victorious Vibes," by Pastor Nancy Jensen