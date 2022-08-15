I want to extend a big thank you to the Atlas Atlantic Cinema for offering a free showing of “Where the Crawdads Sing” for the library (last) week. We have multiple copies of the book and regularly have people asking for it so we knew there would be a lot of interest in seeing the movie adaptation. (All copies are checked out and have wait lists again!) While the library strives to offer a variety of free programs year round, Atlas Atlantic Cinema really went above and beyond to donate admission so anyone could see the movie regardless of financial situation. Please join me in thanking them the next time you visit the theater. It is such a blessing to have a movie theater in town—especially one as community-minded as Atlas Atlantic Cinema.

