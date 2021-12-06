Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler. Today it is my honor to share one of our families favorite recipes from the kitchen of my dearly departed Grandmother Ruth Koehler. This dish is rather simple and it is a perfect meal for any day of the week.
A) You will need four Ten ounce Boneless Pork Chops. Ask your butcher to run each Pork Chop through the meat tenderizer once.
B) Using three separate pans about four inches deep, set up your prep station to bread and season your Schnitzel.
C) Place two an a half cups of fine-milled flour in the first pan. Season and mix thuroughly with two tablespoons of dried parsley one heaping tablespoon of paprika and three tablespoons of Lemon Pepper. Dredge and evenly coat your schnitzel in the seasoned flour mixture.
D) Scramble ten eggs in the second pan adding 1/4 cup half and half. Dip and evenly coat your schnitzel with the egg mixture....
E) Pour Two large containers of Panko Breadcrumbs into your third pan and then dredge and evenly coat your schnitzel making sure to completely cover and coat all sides and the nooks and crannies too!
F) In a large frying pan gently saute your schnitzel in a good amount of Lemon Infused Olive oil and at least three tablespoons of butter until a crisp golden brown
Season with Lemon pepper and finish with more parsley and paprika (just enough to garnish) serve with Fresh sliced lemon and a delicious side of butter noodles or fried potatoes.
This dish can be prepared ahead of time and it easily serves four to six people for dinner or a hearty lunch.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary tradition and has been an Executive Chef for over 20 years. He has served as a Personal Chef to Political figures from both sides of the isle and has had the pleasure of cooking for many well known artists and musicians, such as the Rock Band"KISS", "John Fogerty" and the "Kenny Chesney" Band.
Chef Jamie is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic, Iowa home.
If you have a cooking question or recipe request for the Chef, please write care of this publication and address your questions by saying "Hey Chef!" and Chef Jamie will happily answer your inquiries.