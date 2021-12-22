“Damn scary!”
The great professional wrestling announcer Jim Ross probably used those words more than I care to remember when referring to a potentially dangerous situation in the ring, or if someone was badly hurt, legitimately or to sell a (fake) injury.
The tornadoes a week ago today would definitely qualify.
I was in hiding from the tornado. In the end, a pretty wise decision. Sounds like everyone else was, too.
It’s just that nobody realizes just how close the tornado that did skirt Atlantic was. The EF-2 tornado (on the Enhanced Fujita scale) had a path that, at least what a National Weather Service graphic indicated, was less than a mile west of town.
In the end, I knew a couple people whose farms were struck. I can’t even begin to imagine how scary it must have been.
Thankfully, they all ended OK. Their outbuildings and other property will take time to repair or replace. The friendships that showed afterward – people coming to help and provide initial cleanup, offer comfort, etc. – was the most telling thing. There was a lot of that and for that we all can be thankful.
Friendships endure.
Hoping it will this Christmas season, even with another scary thing – the omnicron variant of the coronavirus – ongoing. Perhaps the National Hockey League made the right choice to temporarily pause the season, until at least next Tuesday ... get most of the people who have been infected well again.
At least everything that I’ve read the signs are that so far, the illness itself is milder than other variants if you’ve been vaccinated and boosted.
Stay safe, all!
With the news of Urban Meyer’s dismissal as coach of Jacksonville, I began to wonder to myself once again how successful can college coaches be in the NFL.
There’s been many theories as to why this coach, who was so successful at Florida, Ohio State and several other colleges before that, failed so miserably as the Jaguars’ head man.
After all, this man won three national titles as a coach. Sure, there were some questions even back in the day about his character and that it was overshadowing his abilities as a coach and a strategist, but he got results.
His temperament or whatever you wand to call it, whatever made him successful in his past life didn’t work in the NFL. Whether he knew it or not, whether he cared to know it or not, his style didn’t fly by the owners.
Had he won for the Jaguars, or even been slightly above .500, they might have let his temper tantrums, his conflicts with just about everyone from the media and his players to his own coaching staff and eventually his bosses, and so forth go.
But his style didn’t work. Eventually, hours after a player told a Florida newspaper he had been attacked by Meyer during a practice, owner Shad Khan made what some are probably calling an overdue move, this just 13 games into a season that saw Meyer win just twice.
You think of Bobby Petrino, who after building Louisville into a national powerhouse turned the Atlanta Falcons into a joke in swift order, or Steve Spurrier, a national winner at Florida who failed as Washington’s coach. How they failed to adapt to the NFL from the college ranks.
But then there are coaches who are able to adapt and change, or simply they have the gifts of being successful coaches and to motivate.
Tom Coughlin was successful at Boston College in the early 1990s before coaching Jacksonville for its first eight years, reaching the AFC Championship game at one time, before winning a pair of Super Bowls with the New York Giants (in 2008 and 2012).
There’s the coach who’s Michigan squad decimated Iowa 2-1/2 weeks ago in the Big Ten Championship game, Jim Harbaugh. After success at the University of San Diego and Stanford, turning the latter into a national contender, he spent several years as the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers, turning a moribund team into an NFC Championship contender and guiding them to a berth in Super Bowl XLVII. He’s back at Michigan.
And then the man who defined success at both levels: Barry Switzer. Three national titles at Oklahoma and dominated what was then the Big Eight, and for the Dallas Cowboys a Super Bowl XXX ring after a dominating over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jimmy Johnson (Oklahoma State and Dallas Cowboys) and Pete Carroll (USC and the Seattle Seahawks) are alone with Switzer as dual-level successful coaches.
One could argue that most high school coaches can’t make the transition to college, with successful high school coach Bob Commings, who failed at Iowa, being a primary example.
But then you have Barry Alvarez. In the high school ranks, he was incredibly successful at Mason City, and guided the Mohawks to an Iowa Class 4A state championship over Dubuque Hempstead in 1978. He became an acclaimed member of Hayden Fry’s once-in-a-lifetime coaching staff at Iowa (along with Kirk Ferentz and many others who became successful college coaches) before a number of stops led to Wisconsin.
Under Alvaraz, the Badgers only got three Rose Bowl berths (winning all three), won six other bowl games and won three Big Ten championships.
So it can be done.
Maybe men like Barry Alvaraz, Pete Carroll, Barry Switzer, Jimmy Johnson, Tom Coughlin and others have gifts that make them successful as football coaches and people.
Skills like getting along with people. Relating well to the media. Knowing when to motivate and when to be the coach, and when to be a father figure to young men adapting to the next level for the first time. Showing good temperament. Knowing your limits. Showing character. Being a good strategist. Treating your players right.
Makes you wonder if Urban Meyer had any of those.
At least he apologized in the national press for his tenure as coach. I’ll give him that much. But not much else.
It shoud be noted that one of the all-time great college coaches, Lou Holtz, was once an NFL coach.
True. He coached (briefly) for the New York Jets during the 1976 season after a successful four-year stint at North Carolina State, winning 33 games and guiding his 1974 team to a top-10 Coaches’ Poll finish.
His 1976 Jets team was an unmitigated disaster, winning just 3 of 13 games.
At least he had the character and good grace to realize what he had gotten himself into. In fact, he admitted the New York Times years later: “God did not put Lou Holtz on this earth to coach in the pros.”
Good thing he returned to the college ranks. Twelve years later, he was a national champion at Notre Dame.