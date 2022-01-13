“The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world.”
-John 1:9
It can be an easy thing to focus on all the bad and negative things going on in the world. It seems news outlets and social media put a significant amount of these types of stories out and you’re actually caught off guard when something positive is shared. And if you’re a pessimistic person like me, it’s natural and easy to see all the bad going on in the world. However, John reminds us there is good in this world and all good things come from this true light, which came into the world.
Jesus Christ coming into this world is the greatest thing to ever happen. Though it happened over 2,000 years ago, the ripple effects are still being sent out and experienced. All things good in this world stem from this child born unto us. When Jesus, the true light, came into this dark world, He lived in such a way that brought light into darkness. The way Christ loved and served was different from anything this world had experienced. Jesus’ life brought light into a darkened world and today we are called to shine His light through loving and serving others.
What if this season we chose to focus on the good that’s happening in the world? I’m willing to bet that spirits would be lifted. Let’s use our social media to share little rays of light in a world that can be so dark. Let’s choose good. Let’s choose not only to do good things but to read about and share only what’s good. Even when things are difficult, let’s begin to watch for rays of light breaking through. After all, that’s what Christmas celebrates; Light breaking through darkness.