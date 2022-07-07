I’m not sure about this new-fangled idea of an athletic conference that stretches the entire breadth of the United States.
A coast-to-coast conference, if you will.
That, in case you haven’t heard, is a distinct possibility if UCLA and USC are admitted into the Big Ten Conference.
I’m sure there’s a number of reasons why the Bruins and Trojans want to become a part of a 14-team league that already includes Maryland, Rutgers. My own guess is that it has something to do with the color green, and no, I don’t mean the Astroturf.
Money, dear boy, money.
And television exposure, in the morning or the middle of the afternoon. This, even though most Pac-12 teams have prime prime-time spots, alongside Notre Dame and the prestige games of the other Power-5 conferences.
There was a time in my lifetime where athletic conferences were relatively stable. It was big news my senior year of high school (1990) that Penn State was going to join the Big Ten. What an addition – a storied football program (and long before anyone was willing to admit what was going on with one of their coaches behind the scenes) and a wrestling program on the rise.
Nebraska was also a pretty good fit. In 2011, their football program was showing cracks but the Cornhuskers were still relevant, and in the end could bring ratings and advertising revenue to ABC, ESPN and FOX.
With the additions of Rutgers and Maryland, the Big Ten would have schools in two of the biggest television markets: New York (Maryland and Rutgers) and Chicago (Northwestern).
Now, add Los Angeles to the fold.
And I thought that Iowa would have a coast-to-coast super-conference for high school sports. They already kinda-sorta do, with the new Iowa Alliance Conference (schools that have split from the Central Iowa Metropolitan League, plus Waterloo East).
But that’s from a high-school standpoint and comparing apples to oranges.
I guess I’m one that likes conferences to be regional, much like the 12-team version of the Big Ten. Yes, it was logical to add Penn State (not too far from Ohio State), but having two conference schools that are at least 1,300 miles from their nearest competitor is really stretching it.
But it’s going to happen, it appears, and I guess we’re going to have to get used to it.
I guess what has to happen now is the Pac-12, or what remains of it, will have to secure television rights and sell themselves as a viable conference to more than just the prospective athletes. Short of trying to find replacement schools willing and ready to take the big step to Division I athletics, the Pac-12 best secure those rights post haste.
Otherwise, that league might just as well splinter apart.
If that happens, some of the schools – most likely, ex-Big 12’er Colorado and Utah – might join the Big Ten (and make it an even stronger conference), or help the Big 12, making up for the void lost by the defections of Oklahoma and Texas Tech starting in 2025. Where schools like Arizona, Arizona State, California, Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Washington State might go is anyone’s guess
Then again, anything I say might be moot point by the time you read this. The Big 12 is reportedly in “serious” discussions with some of those Pac-12 schools already, and these days who knows how quickly those things might be announced.
And what of the SEC? That’s another conference that could come apart with the future of the Pac-12 apparently in danger now, as schools could take a cue and decide their football futures are best in a more prestigious league.
So, they stay stable or do some of those schools make overtures to the Big Ten and/or ACC? After all, Missouri, Kentucky and/or Tennessee might make great fits in the Big Ten. All the big schools they’d have natural rivalries with are close by. Would the Big 12 re-admit Missouri, which defected for the SEC in the first place?
Then again, maybe the SEC is stable, as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and (most years) LSU are the big dogs in that league, and as national powerhouses are a step above just about everyone else in all of college football.
And there’s Notre Dame, the only independent in the bunch. Do they join the Big Ten – in my opinion, they should have years ago – or reach out to the Big 12, ACC or SEC?
When I began my job as editor of the Iowa County newspapers 11 years ago, my boss told me that sometimes, putting together the pages is like putting together a puzzle.
Maybe that’s the case here with college football, as this decade called the 2020s continues to unfold. The college football landscape, and the conferences by extension, is a puzzle, where the pieces are trying to figure out where they fit.
Where will teams be on Dec. 31, 2029? Will there be an omni-conference, i.e., one huge conference with everyone?
We’ll have to wait and see.