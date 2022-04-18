Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie. Our recipe today comes straight from the personal recipe collection of my Italian Godmother Diane DeVito, whose family ran a successful Italian catering business in New London, Conn. Besides my mother, Marion, Diane was one of the most influential teachers in the kitchen and I learned how to make many classic Italian and French dishes from her.
One of my all-time favorite Italian dishes to order at an Italian restaurant is Chicken Marsala, made with baby bella mushrooms, fresh herbs and a sweet Italian marsala wine. This recipe is Gluten-free and is finished in the oven with chicken broth, herbs, garlic and Dry Marsala wine.
Chicken Marsala
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
3 Tablespoons butter
1/2 Large red onion sliced
1 Teaspoon fresh thyme leaves (chopped)
1 Tablespoon fresh basil (Chopped)
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
4 cloves crushed and minced garlic
8 oz baby bella mushrooms sliced
14 oz Chicken broth
1/8 Teaspoon Sea Salt
6 Boneless, skinless chicken breasts halved and cut into three pieces
1/2 cup Dry Marsala Wine
Directions:
1) Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet add olive oil (medium heat) saute onions and brown chicken on both sides adding mushrooms and butter, saute until mushrooms are golden brown.
2) Add chicken broth, fresh and dried herbs, salt and butter with half a cup of wine and simmer on low for five minutes.
3) Transfer chicken and sauce to a large casserole dish or large cast iron skillet; cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 for approximately 30 minutes, remove foil for the last 10 minutes of cooking. Remove from the oven. I recommend garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus as your side dishes.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary tradition and has served as a Personal Chef to various celebrities including the Rock Band “KISS”, “John Foggerty” and the “Kenny Chesney” Band. An Executive Chef for over 20 years Chef Jamie is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic home.