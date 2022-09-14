If you’re an Iowa or Nebraska football fan, this wasn’t a good weekend for you.
Of course, it was great if you bleed red and gold, the colors of Iowa State.
Another “so-close, yet-so-far” loss to Georgia Southern was the final straw for Nebraska, and now Scott Frost is out of a job.
And Iowa’s offense continued to struggle, to say the least, against ISU, a team the Hawkeyes have perennially been successful against.
Regarding the situation at Nebraska, here’s the thing about Scott Frost as I see it: He was never, ever, ever going to the be the savior to the Huskers’ football program. If that isn’t nevermore clear now to anyone, I don’t know what else to say.
Scott Frost didn’t know how to win in the Big Ten. It was that simple.
“So close, yet so far” indeed pretty much sums up his legacy as the Cornhuskers’ coach.
Zero signature wins, and an 0-13 record against top 25 opponents. A abysmal record of 5-22 in one-score games. A team that never could put teams away in close games with a signature offensive drive. (Perhaps they could have taken lessons – too late, of course – from Iowa State’s epic 12-minute, 21-play, 99-yard drive.)
More blown leads than one cares to count, if you’re a Nebraska fan.
But the thing of it all is, besides the “foot-in-the-mouth-isms,” blown chances and all of that is, Scott Frost just didn’t know how to win in the Big Ten.
It’s a much different game than in the late 1990s, when he was quarterback under Tom Osborne’s wrecking machine that rolled to top-5 final Associated Press rankings and a dominant win over Tennessee in the 1998 Orange Bowl.
It should be easy to understand Nebraska’s position to stay supportive of Frost until the Georgia Southern loss. They wanted him to succeed, and I’m sure badly.
But it was clear that Frost was nowhere near close to being the man for the job. When your defense gives up 600-plus yards at home to a team that an Osborne-led team would have drilled into something worse than dust, and the offense is scrambling with a haphazard plan to set up for what ultimately was a failed field goal attempt as time expired ... you’ve got issues.
I know, they run much deeper than that.
Perhaps Nebraska needs a complete rebuild, a complete tear-down and complete elimination of lofty expectations that this group of men can somehow succeed as they did, a la the 1995 and 1997 teams that won national championships.
That is, until they get a coach who can teach his team to learn how to win, get the low hanging fruit and then aim higher.
It may take until, maybe 2030, to become relevant nationally again, but it’s clear Husker Nation needs a special coach.
Is such a coach out there? We’ll just have to wait and see.
* * *
ISU head coach Matt Campbell is rumored to be on the list of possible successors for the Nebraska job.
It’s easy to see why he might be considered one of the front-runners. After all, he led the Cyclones to its best season ever in 2020 (the pandemic year, in front of limited crowds) and a decisive New Year’s Six Bowl game win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.
But forget what you’ll see on social media and rumors that Campbell may be leaving for Lincoln.
Being in the second year of a lucrative contract (which runs through 2028), $3 million for staff salary enhancements over a three-year period, a new $90 million Sports Performance Center that might be the envy of any Big 12 – perhaps Big Ten as well – school ... there are a lot of reasons to stay in Ames.
Yes, Campbell has had the signature wins, at least one over each of his Big 12 foes. Some of them top-10 teams, and some even top-5’ers (Oklahoma comes to mind).
But none so big and monumental as Saturday’s 10-7 win over Iowa, the first time in seven tries that Campbell’s team has knocked off the Hawkeyes.
Sure, it helped that Iowa’s offense was nothing short of ineffective on Saturday in front of their home crowd.
Whether the lack of output – 159 total yards on average in two games – should be all on Spencer Petras ... well, they don’t pay me the big bucks to make that conclusion.
That said, a decision on whether Petras or someone else on the depth chart – Alex Padilla’s name has been among the front runners – should take the snaps this weekend against Nevada is going to have to come quick. And things are going to have to improve in a big hurry, especially if they want to get the offense shifted out of first gear and be prepared for a tough Big Ten schedule.
Then again, even Petras might have been able to out-chess and checkmate Scott Frost.
Enough on that ... it’s clear that Matt Campbell knows how to win.
That 99-yard drive was nothing short of spectacular, and the 11 minutes, 49 seconds that it took to complete this masterful drive – just churn out the yards – exhausted a usually strong Iowa defense.
And when you do it after you’ve had three turnovers and two blocked punts, sometimes, you just have to forget the mistakes and focus on the here and now.
Scott Frost would have lost a game like this. Sure, the drive like this might have progressed well for awhile, but then maybe a fumble inside the Hawkeyes’ 40 or calling a succession of bad plays on third and fourth down in the red zone when you’re on the verge of scoring ... there was no way Frost would have called a game-winning play, let along the go-ahead score.
Campbell and his offensive unit’s coaching staff, however, did – the scoring play was an 8-yard pass reception, Hunter Dekkers to Xavier Hutchinson – and moreover, his team was focused and took care of the ball.
It’s a major reason why Iowa State won the game against Iowa and took home the Cy-Hawk trophy.
And one of many exhibits in why Campbell knows how to win ... and why he’s is a winning coach, and – never thought I’d ever say this – the best times may lie ahead if he stays in Ames.
* * *
Of the 21 coaches named in the Lincoln Journal-Star’s article about possible replacements for Scott Frost – yes, Campbell was listed among them – the only coach that seems to have a track record of success that Nebraska seems to want ... is Urban Meyer.
Yes, he’s done marvelous things at Florida and Ohio State. Nothing will take away from his accomplishments as a coach.
But as a person, uhhhhh ... .
Without regurgitating on what’s been reported on him the past several years, the current Fox analyst might be a hard pass.
But that’s a decision Trev Alberts and his staff has to make. Basically, are they willing to take on the baggage of Meyer’s past just to rebuild into a college super power and once again make the Cornhuskers that feared team which rolls up 84 points and 1,000 yards of offense in a game (and against a good opponent, no less), even with your fourth- and fifth-string players taking snaps, and instant gratification with New Year’s Day bowl games that fans in Big Red country so want?
We’ll see.
The harsh reality, though, is the new coach – and his staff, which needs to also incldue a top-notch recruiter – will have years of work ahead of them. My gut tells me this isn’t a short-term fix but a long-haul project.