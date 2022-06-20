A recent opinion piece in the Atlantic News Telegraph advocating for stricter gun lines asked the question, 'When will the sanctity of life become as important as the right to bear arms?’ Democrats cannot be faulted for caring deeply, but they would garner more respect if their care and logic would be applied consistently across all social issues rather than picking and choosing which topics deserve their care. "The Sanctity of Life" is the terminology that Republicans have long used in efforts to ban abortion.
Let's compare the number of lives being lost in mass shootings to those being killed by their own parents through abortion. According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) in 2019, 517 lives were tragically lost due to mass shootings, while the CDC reports 629,898 were killed by abortion. Victims of mass shootings is 0.00082% of the victims killed by abortion, comparatively.
Republicans advocate for "the sanctity of life" in order to protect the innocent. We support all life from conception to natural death. When will the innocent unborn become important to both parties?