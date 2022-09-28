The situation with Shenandoah’s football program took another turn earlier this week when the school announced this week that it was canceling the remainder of the varsity football season.
A statement issued by the school’s activities director Jon Weinrich, and published by Shenandoah-area media, stated in part, “Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players. Due to numerous season-ending injuries by our most experienced players, we cannot adequately or safely field a varsity team for the rest of this season.”
The decision came just days after Shenandoah suffered a one-sided loss last week to Clarke, 94-0, a game where the Mustangs had nine turnovers. Reportedly, the Mustangs were already dealing with injury issues to key players throughout the season and that the situation grew worse in recent weeks. But following this loss, the powers-that-be decided enough was enough.
First things first: I think the right decision was made. It sounds like this was a difficult decision, but the right call was made, for the welfare of the athletes and program itself.
I just hope for the best for Shenandoah and their football program. I feel bad for the athletes, but I do hope that if there continues to be some sort of a junior varsity season as it appears there will, there can be growth and success there.
And it does sound, talking with some colleagues from the Shenandoah area, there are some promising players at the junior high level, so it appears there is potential two or three years into the future for the Mustangs.
There’s been a call by some on social media that the 50-point mercy rule, used by the Iowa High School Athletic Association before the current “continuous clock” rule came to be, should be re-introduced.
Some background: The old 50-point mercy rule was used from 1989-2003, and was exactly what it implied: If the winning team has a lead of at least 50 points at halftime or anytime afterward, the game ends. The continuous clock rule – the rule goes into effect after halftime if a team is leading by 35 or more points, and the clock stops only in certain instances – was first used in 2004.
In a nutshell, I’m not personally in favor of the old “50-point” rule in most instances.
For what it’s worth, I probably would have used the rule in the Shenandoah instance simply because of the injury situation. I believe that a game can still be stopped early by mutual consent, and injuries/physical safety of the players and the weather are the main reasons.
But it’s like one coach I worked with once said after a game, back in the early 1990s, where the “50-point” rule was invoked after his team was beaten by a much superior team.
That coach told the newspaper, “When you’re trying to build a program you need to get the kids on the field and play. Down programs have to have the opportunity to go out and play. I don’t care if (the opponent) would have put in their junior varsity or sophomore teams out there. We need to play football.”
And that’s what down programs need to do: Play football, even if it’s against the freshmen team. Get that opportunity to be successful and learn to play a full game.
I’m sure there are a few people out there that say, “Well, that’s what JV and freshman games are for.” Perhaps, but don’t the junior varsity players and those on underclassmen teams work just as hard, and maybe deserve their moment of Friday night glory?
From what I’ve seen, games this one-sided in 11-man – meaning, winning margins of 70 or more points – appear to be rare, even in the smaller classes. You’ll see scores like what was seen last week far more in eight-man. The highest score I’ve seen in 11-man is a 77-0 Iowa City High victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson earlier this year.
Also, I do believe Clarke’s coaches did the best they could substituting with what limited numbers they have. Judging by other scores from this season, the Indians appear to be an explosive team that can run up the offense in a hurry. Forcing nine turnovers and starting a drive in or near the red zone apparently had a lot to do with last week’s score, too, although it’s not necessarily doing anything “wrong.” You’d see that even in the NFL.
One solution maybe worth considering, to perhaps not have games this one-sided, is a modified continuous clock rule for 11-man, like what’s used in the eight-man game, where the clock begins to run as early as the second quarter if a 35-point margin is reached.
Regarding a comment a 12-year-old boy I know made about a teammate on his junior high cross country team in eastern Iowa.
As I’m sure many of you know, junior high (or middle school, as it is here) is a time where many 12-, 13- and 14-year olds find out who they really are and try new things. For some who haven’t been in organized sports prior to then, it’s their chance to see what they’re really good at.
There was this kid on the cross country team who is running a 14-minute mile, and finishing in roughly 30 minutes. (In middle school, they run a two-mile course, as opposed to the 3.1 in high school.)
Anyway, the kid described his teammate as “really bad” and sometimes struggles during practice. He described one practice where the team ran four miles along a recreation trail, between two towns, and the teammate only made it one mile.
To the kid, and perhaps anyone else that might be tempted to write off this teammate: I’d hold off on the criticism of the teammate of yours, and here’s why.
First, it’s insensitive.
Second, I’m sure he’s working hard to try to make it just one mile, and then more. Like every other athlete, he likely has set goals for himself (and possibly with the help of his coach) and is getting encouragement from his coaches and perhaps other teammates. It would help if you also gave him some encouragement.
Third, this kid might one day be defending this country in war, and defending our freedoms, and it might just be him whose actions mean the difference between victory and defeat.
It might not necessarily be military even, but he could one day be a doctor and perform life-saving surgery on you. Or the politician whose words and decisions mean the difference between peace and nuclear destruction. Or ... and the list goes on.
Atlantic had a kid like that once on the cross country team. At first, he struggled to run just a short distance and had to stop. But he continued to work at running and was determined to get better and get in shape. By season’s end he was finishing races. (Yes, all at the junior varsity level, but still, it was a goal reached.)
And he did go on to the armed forces, where he’s now running five miles a day ... and without any difficulty. He was easily the most inspirational kid on the 2018 team and deserves so much accolades.
But going back to my point, everybody starts out not good at something. You have to work at it. Nobody is naturally good at something, and not everybody has the same gifts as others.
So let’s go ahead and encourage youths like this one and help him along. One day, you might have to call upon him in a time of need.