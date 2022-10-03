I used to think self-styled “progressives” and Black Lives Matter activists had coined the dumbest political slogan of the 21st century: “Defund the Police.” Democratic strategist James Carville called it “the three worst words ever in the English language.” Not for nothing has President Joe Biden gone out of his way to declare, as reported by The New York Times’ Charles Blow, that “when it comes to public safety in this nation, the answer is not ‘defund the police.’ It’s ‘fund the police.’”

Tags

Trending Food Videos