This morning as I write, it is raining. I've lost track of how many inches below normal we are. It doesn't really matter, we are in a drought. It's quiet now that the combines are quieting down as the corn harvest finishes up.
Windy is almost an understatement for the fall. The rolling dust has contributed to the brown layer of soil that covers our cars, houses and yards. Last week the plus twenty miles an hour wind with semi-trucks full of corn roaring past at 50 miles an hour, made it nearly impossible to see across the yard. Long ago I gave up trying to keep my house dust free. Living with fine particles of soil is the price we pay for living in the country. As the machinery gets bigger it is becoming more dangerous to drive the gravel roads. Corn is king and the rest of us better watch out.
I mourn the days of smaller farms, smaller machinery and neighbors. Technology and policy has changed the face of agriculture. Farmsteads and trees along creeks are bulldozed to make room for a few more acres. Conservation is thrown out the window in pursuit of the ever elusive dollar. Sure, there are some conservation practices being implemented but not enough. Soil erosion is winning the battle with good soil management practices.
According to the Des Moines Register in 2014 an estimated 15 million tons of soil had been lost in Iowa through the end of June, with 30 percent of it coming from Pottawattamie, Adair, Clayton and Cass counties. Runoff of Iowa’s nutrient-rich topsoil generally means lower yields for farmers and less income, as well as damage to Iowa lakes and streams. That was eight years ago. Some farmers are planting cover crops and that helps but Iowa continues to borrow from the future. I try not to think about what this land will look like fifty years from now unless conservation is fully embraced by our society.
There are many opportunities for farmers to help mitigate climate change. It does not include continuing to grow a monoculture of corn and beans intensively. The issue of preserving Iowa's soil should not be political. It is a no brainer. Do we want to grow crops to "feed the world" in the future or do we want to continue to drain our natural resource and leave a desert in its wake?
Climate change will be in our conversations for the rest of our lives as we continue to grapple with the ramifications of the human impact. There are good signs throughout Iowa that indicates a commitment to the future. Two school districts in Iowa recently received grants to transition their school bus fleet to electric vehicles. With our every increasing use of wind and solar, Iowa can lead the nation in reducing our carbon footprint. Agriculture is the key to that goal,
Saturday we set our clocks back an hour so we will wake up to light this week and adjust to an earlier darkness. There was a news report on daylight savings time that gave the history of our dance with changing time. It is an interesting seven minute watch.
Several Senators have bridged the partisan divide and have written a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act, S 643. This bill may end our love/hate relationship by making daylight savings time permanent. An issue that has to be ironed out is, do we retain the standard or the daylight time? Congress seems likely to decide in the coming months.
Tuesday November 8th is Election Day. If you have not done so already, please go to the polls on Tuesday.
To find your voting place you can call the Auditor's Office at 712-243-4570 or look on the internet https://casscoia.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=8bd56155b74a40db8dad15b843d69c0e