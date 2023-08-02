As promised, this week brings the second of a two-part recap of the 2022-2023 sports year.
As was the case with last week, I’m going to do my best to hit the major highlights, so I apologize in advance for forgetting something.
So without further ado:
Spring: The highlight of the sports year clearly came in track, and the state track meet is where lots of gold, silver and bronze came home to southwestern Iowa.
The Riverside girls track team brought home two state titles, in the 4x200-meter relay (Lydia Erickson, Elly Henderson, Veronica Andrusyshyn and Carly Henderson) and a second straight for the 4x400-meter relay (Veronica Schechinger, the Hendersons and Erickson), while the 4x100-meter relay team was third. Audubon senior Madison Steckler also shone on the girls side, coming in second in the 100-meter hurdles, third in the 200-meter dash.
For the boys, ACGC’s Austin Kunkle, who later announced he would continue his career at the University of Northern Iowa, won gold in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, after placing fourth in both of those events. CAM’s Drake Realys-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay shook off a bad finish to come in fourth, but Sam Foreman took third in the 110-meter hurdles and Jack Follmann sixth, and the Cougar boys finished things off with an eighth-place finish in the shuttle hurdle relay. Another top-five finish on the boys’ side came from Exira-EHK’s Cash Emgarten, in the 200-meter dash.
In Class 3A, Atlantic had a lot of success. University of Iowa-bound Ava Rush finished off her senior season in glory, coming oh-so-close to capturing gold in the 800-meter run, eventually settling for second. Her partner-in-crime, junior Claire Pellett, was a top-eight finisher in the 800. The two were part of a 4x400-meter relay unit that finished seventh, while the 4x800-meter relay team they were on brought home fifth.
The Trojan boys’ were paced by a pair of high jumpers: Jayden Proehl and Colton Rasmussen. Proehl’s season-best 6’3” got him seventh, and Rasmussen cleared at 6’1” to take eighth. The other Trojan placewinners were for the girls: freshman Jayci Reed, eighth in the 100-meter hurdles and the distance medley relay team which placed sixth.
Golf had its share of successes. The Atlantic girls defended their Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, and Belle Berg just missed out on a state tournament berth in a brutal regional that was pretty much all (eventual state champion) Gilbert. There were area state qualifiers, and all did well: Riverside’s Addison Brink took fifth, while Audubon senior Kali Irlmeier capped off her career with a state meet berth and a fine finish. On the boys’ side, CAM qualified as a team and battled their way to 10th place, with Chase Jahde taking fourth as an individual. Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee also competed at the state meet.
On the tennis front, Atlantic senior Clevi Johnson qualified for the state meet with a runner-up finish at the district meet, continuing the Trojans’ run of success in the sport; his conditioning paid off. Audubon’s Audrey Jensen nearly became the first Wheeler girls’ tennis player to qualify for state, falling in a hard-fought regional semifinal final match to eventual state qualifier Lanee Olsen of Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Jensen battled back to take third.
The highlight of the soccer season was Atlantic senior forward Jada Jensen being named first-team all state, despite not playing most of the year due to a season-ending ACL injury.
Summer: For the first time in three years, not one of the area teams in either baseball or softball made it to their respective state tournaments.
On the baseball side, Exira-EHK and Riverside each advanced to the Class 1A district semifinals before bowing, and were the only two teams to advance in the post-season. All-state honors by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association were yet to be handed out as of Tuesday.
Softball had more success, with seven of the area’s teams winning at least their first post-season game. Three would advance to the regional finals: Griswold, Exira-EHK and Atlantic, and all three teams battled hard before falling, including Atlantic’s heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Davis County in a Class 3A regional final 180 miles away from home. Griswold, which was bidding for its first state meet since 1985, fell 5-3 to Wayne of Corydon in a Class 1A regional final, while Exira-EHK reached its fourth straight regional final but came up short, 3-0, to Southeast Warren.
All-state honors were handed out by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, with Atlantic freshmen Claire Schroder and Lila Wiederstein honored in Class 3A, and in Class 1A, Griswold’s Karly Millikan, McKenna Wiechman and Makenna Askeland; Exira-EHK’s Shay Burmeister and Riley Miller; CAM’s Karys Hunt; and Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier, Alexis Obermeier and Jordan Porsch.
And that about does it.
And with that, on to 2023-2024.
Sad note: As you saw earlier this week, a third athlete from Southwestern Community College, involved in the accident near Afton in rural Union County Friday, July 21, has died.
Thinking of Madalyn Mae Stewart, the Mount Ayr standout who went on to join Southwestern Community College’s women’s basketball team. Unfortunately, it wasn’t much of a season, because of injuries and low numbers, but one Facebook friend noted Madalyn was looking forward to rejoining the program as a sophomore and helping lead the Spartans to new heights.
I noted to that same Facebook friend about how my alma mater, North Scott, went through this so often 15, 20, 25, 30 and longer ago. The pain is, I’d guess, unimaginable.
Parents, please hold your sons and daughters a little tighter now.