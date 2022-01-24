Last week Atlantic’s City Administrator John Lund was named “Iowan of the Week” by Representative Cindy Axne, and it’s an honor well earned.
Axne’s award includes a description and background on Lund and the work he does which is read into the Congressional Record where it will exist forever. Not many others can say that.
In fact if you do the math - Axne will name 52 Iowans of the Week - Iowa currently has a population of just over 3 million so your chance of being selected is about .000017. You’re better off playing Powerball.
Axne notes that Lund is quick to give credit to co-workers and associates, which is true, but it’s also worth noting that the City Council wasn’t alway so amiable. Lund took over the job eight years ago following the contentious departure of former City Administrator Doug Harris and inherited a City Council itself often at odds with one another.
At the time there were concerns that a young man, just out of college, would be able to handle the competing pressures and take control of the chaos.
But he did and he did it well.
With an unmatched work ethic and rock solid core beliefs Lund simply buckled down and got the job done. He devoured the city budget and whipped it into shape with an eye on holding the city financially responsible in all matters.
He, like most City Administrators, works behind the scenes doing the heavy lifting of city government - often facing difficult decisions. He is not alway popular - that comes with the job - but he compromises when needed and stands strong when he has to.
He has steadfastly looked out for the best interests of the community, keeping an eye to the future and providing the stability and competence that doesn’t usually win awards but is vital to creating a vibrant, thriving community.
Axne’s honor is well earned and Atlantic is lucky to have John Lund.