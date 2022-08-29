There was much discussion this week about debt forgiveness. Debt cancellation is a concept from the Bible from Leviticus. According to Tim Atwater, of the Jubilee USA Network:
"The Jubilee origins are linked with the Biblical Year of Jubilee, outlined in Leviticus 25-26, a magnificent and widely ignored text which calls for periodic complete overhaul of the economy. In the Jubilee, there is release for those enslaved because of debts, a Sabbath rest for land and people, redistribution of lands lost because of debt, and a reordering of prices for land and labor based on proximity to the next Jubilee" - 50 years.
Reactions to President Biden's student loan debt forgiveness have been varied, from anger and indignation to relief and joy. Nearly all debt relief benefits will to borrowers who earn less than $75,000 per year. 13% will go to borrowers earning $75,000 to $125,000 per year and 0% to those earning more than $125,000 per year. Our taxpayer money will not be going to high income people that the conservative press is screaming about.
The website for details is:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/08/24/fact-sheet-president-biden-announces-student-loan-relief-for-borrowers-who-need-it-most/
To put the latest debt cancellation initiative into perspective, one needs to look at the Small Business Loan (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) initiated during the Trump administration. This program allowed entities to apply for low-interest private loans to pay for their payroll and certain other costs. The amount of a PPP loan was approximately equal to 2.5 times the applicant's average monthly payroll costs. In some cases, an applicant received a second draw typically equal to the first. The loan proceeds were used to cover payroll costs, rent, interest, and utilities. The loan could be partially or fully forgiven if the business kept its employee counts and employee wages stable. The deadline to apply for a PPP loan was March 31, 2021.
This program helped save many businesses in Atlantic. The website https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/search?q=50022 shows the list of PPP recipients, the amount they received and the amount of debt forgiveness they were approved for if they met the criteria of the SBA program. The recipients of this taxpayer money and debt forgiveness range from single individuals or businesses that have few employees such as hair stylists, farmers, childcare providers, churches and insurance agents etc. to larger businesses such construction, plumbing and heating, and agriculture services that have many employees. The benefits to Atlantic alone reached several million dollars.
The Jubilee may seem pretty radical and of course it has not been embraced by our capitalistic economy, but what is wrong with helping people out of debt so we all can reap the benefits of contributing to society. Why do we stoop to "well, if I didn't get help, they shouldn't get it?" Where is our community spirit in raising all to a better standard of living? Those that are getting debt relief most likely will be able to pay other bills and contribute to the economy. Maybe it would free up money to buy a car or put a down payment on a house. Frivolous spending with this modest amount of money will probably not happen, no cruises or expensive vacations. Sure, it might happen with a few bad players, but my bet is the money will be put to good use.
The world has been through an unprecedented time over the last three years. Programs have been initiated to help us get to a more settled and prosperous time. COVID-19 presented us with many challenges and nearly all society helped to make it a manageable and better world. Let's remember that we are all in this together and to help one another is a value that was taught to us in our families, our churches and in our schools.