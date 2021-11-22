The weather app on my phone informs me that tomorrow will be one minute and fifty seconds shorter. As the sunlight fades earlier every day, the urge to hibernate gets stronger and stronger. I am not a lover of fall, everything is dying. Sure the colors are wonderful and pleasing to the eyes but when the leaves are gone the landscape turns an ugly brown until snow falls. I mostly don't mind winter. In the summertime during Iowa's hot humid summers, I dream about long nights snuggled up with a book and a cup of hot chocolate or a glass of wine. Heat and humidity create those longings for the cold, dark season.
It's interesting that when the natural environment is shutting down the human environment is gearing up for end of year celebrations. It starts with Halloween and ends around New Year's Eve. There is a bustle and many times a frenzy of buying and eating. The holiday season encroaches on our daily lives as we witness aisles packed with everything Christmas. Occasionally one might spy a small display about Thanksgiving but nearly everything is red, green, sparkly, glittery and at times gaudy.
I enter Thanksgiving and Christmas season mostly with a somber mood. This comes from what I have learned and observed over the years besides the fact that we are entering a season with less light. The Thanksgiving we were taught in school does not reflect the first Thanksgiving. The Wampanoag were residents on this continent for thousands of years. They welcomed the white men and women and helped them survive that first year.
There was a gathering of over one hundred people, in one account there were at least 90 Indigenous men and 50 Englishmen. According to the Pilgrim Hall Museum the Wampanoag men brought five deer to supplement the meal of fish and fowl. The feast continued for three days and included running races and competitive marksmanship most likely with bows and arrows. In the days before horses people walked everywhere and the nearest Wampanoag village was two days away by foot. When people traveled they didn't just drop in for the day or evening.
After the first year things changed. Word was out that there was a new world to explore causing a flood of people to arrive over the next decades. Up to 25,000 Englishmen landed in the New World between 1630 and 1642, bringing disease and death thousands of Indigenous people. Battles over landownership followed and we all know who won.
Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863 and yes, for most of us it is a day of being grateful, gathering with family and eating food from traditional family recipes. Over the years it has become a binge day for football and early Christmas shopping. Our family observes Thanksgiving as many families do, eat, drink and be merry. We go for walks, play board games and play Cribbage and Pinochle, all while listening or watching football. Of course the jigsaw puzzle pieces are scattered on the card table bringing family together to make the picture on the box come to life.
There are many people in our community who include preparing and serving a Thanksgiving meal to those less fortunate. Food Pantries supply food to families whose food budget doesn't go quite far enough to include traditional Thanksgiving foods. Thank you to all of you who make time for others.
This is the season to be grateful and to support those who struggle. This has been a tough year for everyone. COVID-19 has made a major impact on all of our lives and will be with us mentally and physically for years to come. Giving thanks and thinking of others will be on our family's menu on Thursday. Please stay safe and healthy through this holiday time.