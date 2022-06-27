To the editor:
There have been several articles and letters to the editor that have been critical of our county officers. A recent letter to the editor stated that the Board of Supervisors should fire our County Treasurer. To set the record straight, the Board of Supervisors cannot “fire” the County Treasurer. Years ago, we had two county officers (The County Attorney and County Sheriff) legally dismissed in a long and arduous procedure that few care to repeat.
As a long-standing member of the Cass County Compensation Board, I have a different perspective of the current situation. For years, my opinion of all County Officers has been very high. The Cass County Courthouse has had a solid group of officers who worked well together and ran their offices at maximum efficiency.
Until a few months ago, the Treasurer’s office would have been rated excellent in all aspects of operations. Polite, professional and proficient were the hallmarks of our Treasurer’s office, Tracey Marshall’s handling of over $40,000,000 a year in taxes, license fees and other revenues are impeccable and accurate to the penny. In other words, Tracey Marshall has done an excellent job as County Treasurer.
So, what is the problem? Simply stated, “over reach and micromanagement” by the Board of Supervisors. I won’t voice individual or personal criticism of any Supervisor board member. The Supervisors I know want to do what they think is best for Cass County. They also fear the repercussions of higher taxes and reduced services. The Supervisors are trying to “save their way to prosperity” by keeping employee compensation and office budget low. The problem is that under paid employees don’t do what is best, they do what they have to do to get by until their can get a better paying job. Keeping the payroll low has now resulted in less service.
The Compensation Board has consistently presented the Board of Supervisors with reasonable salary recommendations for all County Officers.
Since 1990, we have generally recommended incremental cost of living adjustment and try to keep the experienced people we have in good paying jobs. The Board of Supervisors has cut our recommendations by varying amounts every time, resulting in the courthouse wages and salaries that have fallen behind. Now in a time of high inflation, courthouse wages and salaries are even farther behind. The Courthouse is currently paying entry level wages for mid and upper management jobs. Our underpaid Courthouse Deputies and Clerks are leaving for lower stress, higher paying jobs.
To make matters worse, the Supervisors are meddling in the hiring and management practices of our county offices. They appointed a new county auditor without giving the voting public a voice. Two of the last three County Attorneys have been appointed by the Supervisors after the previous County Attorney resigned. So, who hired our current County Attorney and Auditor? The Board of Supervisors brought in both officers, and the voting public of Cass County has been disenfranchised.
The Board of Supervisors have created a culture of derision in our courthouse. The blame for our current set of problems rests squarely on their shoulders and it should be up to them to fix it.
At the end of the day, we need to ask ourselves “Who runs the Courthouse?” The answer should be “You” the voting citizens of Cass County, and we should demand better.
In business, if somebody working for you is not doing their job, you find a replacement.
In politics, if somebody is not doing their job, you nominate a suitable replacement and vote the incumbent out.
To quote a former President of these United States: we should tell the Supervisors “You’re Fired.”