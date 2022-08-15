Last week, Larry and I took a respite from the constant noise coming out of our nation’s capitol and our statehouse, and of course, the heat. A Colorado destination to visit our children and grandchildren was a welcome relief. As we sped through Nebraska, Kansas and Eastern Colorado, our conversation was about the landscape. Coming from a farming state and having been active farmers for over 40 years, the conversation is nearly always about what we observe as we drive the 900+ miles to our daughter’s home.

