On February 7, 2022 Iowans of both the Democratic and Republican parties will participate in a uniquely Iowa grassroots event called the Iowa Caucus. The Iowa Caucus was implemented in the 1800s to elect party leaders and candidates for office. The Merriam-Webster dictionary states that the word caucus has mysterious origins.
"A caucus usually refers to a gathering of politicians working towards a common goal. The origin of the word is distinctly mysterious with theories varying that include deriving from "caulker's meetings" (meetings between ship workers), deriving from the Native American word caucauasu, which means "one who advises," and even a rather unlikely origin of the word being an acronym."
After the 1968 national convention Democratic Party leaders decided to make changes to their presidential nomination process by spreading out the schedule in each state. Because Iowa had a complex process of precinct caucuses, county conventions, district conventions, and a state convention they chose to start early. In 1972, Iowa was the first state to hold its Democratic caucus, and it had the first Republican caucus four years later.
Mr. Greg Williams, over the past two weeks has been encouraging people to attend their Caucus to actively engage at the county level to accomplish several pieces of business. One item of business is to elect county residents to their respective party's Central Committee. The purpose of the Central Committee is to raise money, recruit candidates and participate in city and county events. Another item of business is to raise issues locally that will be carried to the state and national level. These issues form the party platform - "a set of beliefs that are accepted as characteristic of a particular political party and presented to the public to help the public know the principles and values for which that party stands." according to yourdictionary.com
The Caucus is also a time to get together with likeminded people to socialize and get to know each other better. Over the forty plus years it has been my observation that the off year Caucus, the non-presidential year, has a lower turnout but that doesn't mean it is of less importance. The presidential years present us with a lot of excitement given that Iowa is the center of attention - the focus of the nation and world.
The status of the Iowa Caucus is always under discussion at the national level. Complaints surface that Iowa doesn't represent the diversity of United States citizens so the voice of People of Color is diminished. The question arises about fairness. Iowans are spoiled by having every presidential candidate in their backyard up close and personal. Does the focus on the presidential race take Iowans away from recruiting and supporting candidates at the local and state level? That question is raised in some circles.
Participating in a grassroots event is an excellent way to be an active engaged citizen. It is a part of our responsibility as a member of a democratic society. As Iowans we can respect each other's party affiliation and work to promote our values through our two party system. There are many people who declare a no party status, that is their right. Unfortunately there is no way to participate in the Caucus unless a party affiliation is stated. For those who are no party there is an opportunity to attend the Caucus as an observer. Who knows, that might be a fun adventure.