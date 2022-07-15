To my knowledge, there has yet to be invented a human cloning machine.
Maybe on the old TV series “Family Matters” it’s happened, but there’s no such device that allows a person to duplicate himself and then be – literally – in two places at once.
That’s why I am so appreciative today of some help I’ve gotten from one of my fellow colleagues across the state.
The past couple of years, I’ve helped out Joe Petz, my former sports editor and colleague in Iowa County, with photos at the state wrestling and track meets when he’s been unable to attend for one reason or another. For years, he was the award-winning photographer for what was at one time NEWSpapers of Iowa County, which included the Marengo Pioneer-Republican and Williamsburg Journal Tribune. He’s since taken a buyout package and, after a few months on the sidelines, got back to work at the Hometown Current, a locally-owned newspaper based in Marengo, and his outstanding work has continued to be enjoyed by thousands of readers in Iowa County.
A week ago, Joe was glad to return the favor.
It was a case of the Atlantic softball team and CAM baseball team each having games that, with a win, would get either the Trojans or Cougars to their respective state tournament.
With our paper being on a (more or less) 12:30 a.m. deadline, I chose to the CAM game, which was in Bondurant, a quick 70-minute trip compared to the 160 miles to Williamsburg.
So I made some calls, and I am so appreciative of the help.
I only had room for a couple of the photos from the Atlantic-Williamsburg softball game, and there is a chance more will run, but the ones I ran were of a couple of key plays in the game.
Yes, softball coach Terry Hinzmann was more than happy to share the scoresheet with us after the game, as he has for long road games. That, along with some notes Petz provided, were all easy to follow and helped provide a summary that made up that game article.
As for the game itself, the outcome of Atlantic-Williamsburg – a 7-0 Raiders’ win – was perhaps to be expect. Their pitcher, Rylie Driscoll, was spot-on and the Raiders are the real deal. They should do well at the state tournament.
But with that said, Atlantic showed some signs of the future. As fans have seen toward the end of the season, youth is the Trojan softball program’s future. Five of the six players honored by the Hawkeye Ten Conference were juniors or younger, including an eighth grader and a couple of freshmen, and with some off-season work, there is no doubt a state tournament trip is a strong possibility in the future.
This isn’t the only time I’ve called upon my fellow sports editors to help out with photo coverage.
Last winter, the Sergeant Bluff Advocate aided us for the Atlantic girls’ basketball regional semifinal when we were busy covering state wrestling. I took a vacation day, and Matt Gengler of the Missouri Valley Times pitched in with photos of the AHSTW boys’ basketball team’s substate final against West Harrison.
And the list goes on.
I know that others have appreciated my help as well. In addition to the Hometown Current in Marengo, we’ve also provided photos in the past to the Creston News-Advertiser and North Scott Press (and its sister pubs, the Wilton-Durant Advocate News and West Liberty Index).
It seems we’re a family, us sports reporters and editors at the newspapers.
It’s great to be a part of that family, always helping each other out and supporting each other.
Going back to Tuesday night, though, what I witnessed with CAM in their Iowa Class 1A substate game vs. Ogden was likely pent-up frustration and that there would be no doubt they were going to play in the state tournament.
The Cougars had been so close the past two years. They played Council Bluffs St. Albert as tough as anyone both in 2020 and 2021, but the Falcons foiled those state plans, including last year’s extra-innings battle.
Tuesday night, coach Dan Daugherty and the Cougars were not to be denied.
Ten runs over the first two innings set the tone, and just when you thought Ogden was going to take advantage of some rare shakiness by the Cougars’ ace pitcher, Lane Spieker, he shut the door with a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.
In the fifth inning, the Cougars needed just one baserunner to get the game-ending, state trip-clinching run home.
And it was a post-game party well-earned and well-celebrated.
The state tournament is just up the road, at Carroll’s Merchants Stadium. This 55-mile trip should be conducive to a pretty large turnout of CAM blue and white, and the time is right as well – 4:30 p.m.
Incidentally, when the Iowa High School Athletic Association made its plans to move the state baseball tournament back to Carroll and add its second site at the University of Iowa’s Banks Field in Iowa City, I wonder if they foresaw possibly the home team, or at least the hometown team, playing at one of the two sites.
Carroll Kuemper, after all, uses Merchants Field as its home field. They might be the visiting team when they play top-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s, but it’s still their home field and they’ll still have what I’m going to guess as the entire town coming out.
I covered a game like that once when I was at the North Scott Press.
The 2002 state tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, as a matter of fact. The Lancers had drawn the hometown team, Fort Dodge, and reportedly 5,000 fans, maybe more, were at that particular game ... all but a few hundred of them dressed in Dodger red and black.
The Lancers rallied to beat the Dodgers in extra innings, including a miracle two-out, top-of-the-seventh bloop single that dropped in shallow left which, if caught would have secured a Dodger win. But the fans were really into that play until the ball dropped, and then one could sense that very moment, the momentum was going to change. (It did, with a follow-up two-run double by the Lancers to tie the score and force extras.)
But the pro-Fort Dodge crowd that night 20 years ago did play a huge part in a big upset bid. And it shows that fans can make a difference if they’re solidly behind you.
We’ll see if Kuemper fans can rally behind their team and inspire an upset.
Final note, and it’s about late nights on the road.
I’m guessing Atlantic’s softball team got back shortly before midnight Tuesday night, after the three-plus hour drive.
How about ending a high school game less than five minutes before midnight?
Yes – as you can guess – such a game did involve North Scott, and it was the opening round of Iowa Class 4A substate baseball play just a couple weeks ago.
The Lancers were hosting a substate doubleheader that was supposed to start at 5 p.m. Only problem was, it rained hard part of the afternoon, and there were doubts the field might be ready in time for the first pitch of the twinbill’s opener.
But there was enough lime and other material on hand, and the coaches and volunteers worked for more than an hour to get the field ready to go, in time for a 7 p.m. start.
Game 1 got over just before 9 p.m., and then the nightcap started at 9:30 p.m., ending almost 2-1/2 hours later.
It was a late night, but one fans I’m sure will remember for a long time.
At least it didn’t compare to a few years ago with Davenport Assumption’s softball team, winning a state championship in a tournament where state championship games were delayed until late that Friday afternoon and the Knights finally took the field for their game just after 11:30 p.m. The game ended just after 1 a.m. that Saturday morning, but wow ... it shows that games can go really late.