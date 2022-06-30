“And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
-Matthew 28:20b
Jesus had just given the disciples, (and us), the most important task on this earth. Jesus knew there would be challenges, dangers, frustrations, joys, celebrations, etc. The task of “going and making disciples” was and still is so monumental that Jesus knew it would take something almost magical to accomplish. So Jesus promises His presence “always, to the very end of the age.”
Whether you’re trying to fill the Great Commission of Jesus, or accomplish anything else in this world for His glory, no matter how big or small, Jesus is with you. This is the greatest promise of the greatest gift we have on this earth. Jesus the Christ is with you and always will be. In His presence we find exactly what it is we need. I don’t know what that may be for you right now. Is it peace, power, patience, forgiveness, compassion, understanding, wisdom, or strength? Perhaps it’s something else. I don’t know and as the seasons of life change what we may need changes. But here’s what I do know. No matter what it is, you can find it in the very presence of Jesus. Jesus offers whatever it is we need in order to accomplish things for His glory. That’s why this is the greatest promise of the greatest gift.
Take time to pray for the manifestation of Jesus’ presence in your life. Even if you aren’t sure what you need, the very presence of Jesus will satisfy both the known and unknown. Give thanks to God for the greatest promise of the greatest gift we could ever receive, Jesus.