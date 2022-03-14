Three days ago I took the plunge and stopped looking at my Twitter feed. This is a mental health intervention. I don't do a lot of Facebook but Twitter seems to have taken over. When I read my weekly usage report and it showed a 47% increase last week, I nearly fell over. Really, did I spend that much time reading and responding to whatever showed up on my phone? Time spent on emails, texts, chat messages and posts to Twitter? It seemed like far too much. I use my browser purposefully to find answers for questions like, "At what temperature do seeds need to sprout?" as I plant spring seeds in the greenhouse. That information is relevant to running a successful business.
The other mental health intervention I put in action was to not keep track of what the Iowa legislature and our local legislators were up to. Every day I hunt for things I can agree with and every day I am usually disappointed. I learned long ago from my husband to let go of things that I cannot control. Wise words that I have taken to heart. Although I have gotten apprehensive over the past few days and find myself reaching for the phone to click on, I have resisted and feel better for it.
That does not mean that I turned off the news. In order to keep informed, I listen to Iowa Public Radio, scan the headlines of the Iowa Capitol Dispatch and listen to our local radio stations and of course, the Atlantic News Telegraph. Thank goodness for local news sources. Those news sources provide me with what I need to know. If I choose to take action based on what I have read, I have that choice.
There are an abundance of resources but I am concerned about the scarcity of the coverage of rural America. More and more communities are losing their local news and have turned to Facebook. That's not a bad thing except that a lot of rumor and innuendo fly off those pages and it continues to undermine our trust in each other. Facebook does provide a good service where people can share information like we witnessed in the aftermath of Winterset last week.
Just this week a large New York investor Alden Global Capital, tried to take over the Board of Directors of Lee Enterprises based in Davenport, Iowa. Lee owns ten newspapers that serve Iowa. The Omaha World Hearld, The Daily Nonpareil and newspapers in Clarinda, Shenandoah and Dennison are among them. The investor's reputation is to close down already barebones newspapers - a big loss to the world of local news.
I do not pretend to understand much about corporate takeovers but usually it means that ordinary people lose out. It is how capitalism works and sometimes capitalism does not work in our best interest.
Take for instance the skyrocketing price of gas. Yesterday I gulped when I saw the sign that showed $3.89 for a gallon of ethanol. Yikes! Thinking that it is because of the war in Ukraine I was surprised to learn that the United States imports only 8% from Russia. It was much lower than I thought.
Oil companies are not producing gas right now. As our President has stated, they have that right because we live in a capitalistic society. If he intervenes then people will shout socialism. I have read where some companies have started up production but it will take time to catch up. It looks like we are in for high gas prices for a while.
This week has been a lesson for me on how I spend my time and where and who do I trust to get my information. Lesson learned - I am much better off leaving Twitter out of my life.