Yesterday a gift bag arrived at our door with Happy Holiday notes created by students at Washington Elementary with the help of Janis Dickerson, Dawn Dreager, and Lori McConnell. These notes will be added to a small gift bag given to clients of our local Meals on Wheels program. What a wonderful way to celebrate the season!
The Meals on Wheels program delivered on top of 14,000 meals this year by 40 volunteer drivers to about 40 clients. Not only do the clients receive a hot meal, but they get a moment or two of conversation from a caring adult. And the person delivering the meal gets the gift of a smile, a thank you, and a bit of conversation.
This program would not be possible without the continued support from Heritage House preparing the extra 40 or more meals every day. Thank you to their food service program and employees,
A special thank you also to the director, Sue Mosier and the Meals on Wheels board for the time and talents they invest in this program.