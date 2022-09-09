It's cliché to state that September is a time of transition. As I sit at my desk I can hear the cicadas, crickets and bees eeking out the last days of summer. Vacation, if you are so lucky to have one, turns into Back-to-school. Fruit and vegetables reach maturity and give us the opportunity to fill the pantry or root cellar. Weeds burst forth with tiny little seeds claiming their territory during the next growing season.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic senior Michael Hotze reflects on racing season
- PREP FOOTBALL: AHS to celebrate 20th anniversary of state championship team
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Two top 10 finishes for Griswold's Dorscher
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Prairie Resource Center: Seed source, knowledge base for Iowa’s expanding prairies
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Trojans return to 'W' column at own invitational
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM uses 32-0 second quarter blitz to win
- Ready for Take Off:
- Area Police Reports
- FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans look to continue win streak vs. Shenandoah
- PREP FOOTBALL: Late Reno TD puts ACGC on top
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.