Midterm Election Day 2021 is one week away. The 2021 Republican led legislature passed laws last session that may catch some of us off guard this election cycle. Even though the majority of Secretary of States across the United States declared no or very little fraud in their elections, Iowa was among eighteen states that enacted more restrictive laws on voters. Many that claim these restrictive laws are voter suppression and many that claim the new laws are protection against voter fraud.
As I was researching voter laws and whether or not the 2020 election was free, fair and transparent, I was astonished at the number of websites declaring yes, it was fair and no, it was not fair. Biden was declared the winner but many refuse to believe it as witnessed by the foul language used on banners, flags and bumper stickers visible throughout the country.
My sources of news are pretty mainstream, PBS, NBC, CBS and ABC for television and Associated Press, Iowa Public Radio, Des Moines Register, New York Times and of course local radio affiliates, some that subscribe to Fox News. I do not take my news from Facebook or other social media platforms although I do subscribe to social media. Hundreds of news sources exist on the internet, legitimate and not so legitimate so it’s not so easy to check the facts. Most legitimate news sources agree that a fair election was conducted.
Midterm elections are about school boards, city councils and mayors. I am grateful that the candidates running in our county have done so with respect and dignity. News from around the state indicates that many campaigns are contentious and nasty. We live in a democracy where it is a privilege and a responsibility to run for office. Doing so with dignity and respect should be a ground rule. There are many people in our communities that would make good public servants, but they hesitate to run for office because of the way people are acting towards public officials. We need to encourage those that want to step forward to be a leader rather than threaten their well being.
Here is what I found that relates to the law changes in Iowa for the Midterms next week. Those of us who procrastinate or wait until the last minute will need to be at the polls by 8:00 p.m. The polls close an hour earlier than in the past. If there is a line at 8:00 p.m., the voting site will remain open until all in line have voted. The polls will open for the early birds at 7:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00.
Absentee ballots must arrive at the Cass County Auditor’s office before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. It used to be that if ballots were postmarked before the date of the election, the ballot would be counted on the following Monday. Starting with this election, our ballots will not count if it arrives after polls close on November 2nd.
Only the voter, an immediate family member, household member or caregiver may return the ballot to the auditor’s office or place it in the mail. Previously, anyone the voter designated could deliver the ballot on the voter’s behalf, but the new law makes it a serious misdemeanor for any unauthorized person to do so. In the past there has been a drop box outside the courthouse. That is no longer the case; absentee ballots have to be taken inside the courthouse and delivered to the Auditor’s Office.
Right now we can go to the County Auditor’s Office to vote early. We can do that up to 4:30 p.m. on Monday November 1st when the office closes.
The Auditor’s Office has been easy to be in touch with so if you have any questions, call them at 712-243-4570. Our democracy depends on participation in our elections. Please exercise that right and responsibility and vote on November 2, 2021.