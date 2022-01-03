I clearly remember the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. I was doing my daily stretch routine and yoga practice when I decided to turn on the television to watch the proceedings of the House of Representatives. They were in session to verify the election of President Joe Biden. Normally these proceedings are formal with pomp and circumstance and usually boring. All of a sudden things changed dramatically.
It took me a while to absorb the magnitude of what was happening. From that time on my eyes were glued to the television, similar to what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. My brain had to adjust to the fact that the Capitol of the United States was being attacked by people from my own country, not foreign terrorists — domestic terrorists. I watched in horror as the Capitol Police were run over and shoved out of the way by a huge angry crowd. I called my husband who was in another part of the house, to come quickly. We both watched during the next few hours not believing what we were seeing. It hurt to watch people storming through shards of glass and barricaded doors to desecrate the hallowed halls of Congress, public spaces that I had been in many times over the past thirty years.
The last visit to the Capitol was with my granddaughter two years ago. Molly and I, with an escort from Representative Cindy Axne’s office, went through the Rotunda, the National Statutory Hall, took pictures of the statues and learned the history of what we were seeing. We even got to go onto the floor of the House of Representatives because Congress was not in session. What an amazing experience! In all the years of traveling to Washington D.C., I had never had the opportunity to be on the actual floor of the house!
To witness the desecration of these sacred places, the center of our Democracy was unfathomable during that morning of Jan. 6. Yes, it is the People’s House, but the house must be treated with dignity and respect just like our own homes and public spaces. Watching the angry crowd break into the offices of our elected Representatives, be they Republican or Democrat, frightened me beyond words. Over the years, I have participated in many protests. They are part of our right as a citizen — to gather publically to support or protest a cause we feel strongly about. The people trashing the Capitol got out of control and people worldwide could not believe what they were seeing.
The man that instigated this event was upset because he lost a free and fair election. Loser could not be associated with a man of his stature so he called upon his minions to do the dirty work of debasing an American institution that has been the foundation of our country. How scary that someone can influence hundreds of people to destroy our Capitol.
I am frightened about the future of the United States. It seems that hate has become common — that is not what I was taught in school nor in my church. The New Year offers us a time to reflect on the past and move forward to the future. We live in a loving and caring community as witnessed in the past weeks since the tornado ripped people’s lives apart. Let’s continue to build on that goodness and bring our country around again to a respectable place to live and raise our children and grandchildren. We can replace hate with dignity and respect if we work hard to understand the underlying reasons that our country had degenerated to such a low level. We may have differing opinions about how this has happened but that doesn’t prevent us from talking with one another and working together for a strong democracy.