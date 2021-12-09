“Therefore, stay alert! You don’t know what day the Lord is coming.”
-Matthew 24:42
Advent is one of my favorite times of year. It’s a season in which we celebrate what’s already happened, the birth of Jesus, and we anticipate what’s to come, Jesus returning. It’s such an interesting tension between the already and the not yet. As we live into this “already but not yet” state, we are to stay alert.
Jesus is responding to the disciples’ asking about His return. Jesus tells them no one will know when it’s time, life will be going along as normal. So in the meantime, stay alert! This alertness has been going on for centuries. How can we make sure we stay ready instead of falling asleep at the wheel thinking it won’t happen anytime soon? Though there are many ways we can practice alertness, at the foundation of them all is a longing for the day to come. If we long for Jesus to come, our minds and hearts will naturally become more alert. Do you long for the presence of Christ? One of my favorite quotes about this idea comes from Meister Eckhart, “The soul must long for God in order to be set aflame by God’s love; but if the soul cannot yet feel this longing, then it must long for the longing. To long for the longing is also from God.” Sometimes the best I can do is “long for the longing.” At times I don’t feel alert yet I want to be alert. Even that very thought and desire is a gift from God.
Do you want to be alert? Do you want to want Christ? If so, give thanks for this gift of longing God has blessed you with. Pray that this desire, which is deep inside you, begins to evolve into inward transformation and outward action. And to whatever degree we can muster, with the power of the Holy Spirit, let’s stay alert. Though we don’t know when Christ will return, we know He will indeed come again. So let’s prepare the way, if even a little at a time.