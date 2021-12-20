2021 has been another challenging year for the Food Pantry with client attendance numbers still significantly above pre-pandemic levels. By the end of 2021, the pantry will have distributed supplemental food to approximately 3,500 households with about 7,700 individuals, exceeding 2020.
We want to express our sincere thanks for the extraordinarily generous gifts of food and money provided to the Atlantic Food Pantry by the people of Atlantic and Cass County that have made it possible to provide supplemental food needed by families and individuals who have been food insufficient during 2021. The community has been truly generous in its support.
We would like thank Food for the Heartland, the large food bank in Omaha, for providing significant amounts of donated food for distribution in Cass County by our pantry and other groups. Also, the Cass County Food Council and "Mobile Food for All" Program which delivered food to the homes of hundreds of individuals and families in our county for several months this year and continues to sponsor Mobile Food Pantry Truck distributions periodically. In addition, we would like to acknowledge the churches, community organizations, and individuals throughout the county who sponsored food drives, collection boxes, and prepared and served meals to help those in need.
Thank You!