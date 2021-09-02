“In the same way, faith is dead when it doesn’t result in faithful activity.”
-James 2:17
Our faith in Jesus Christ is the only thing that saves us. Many have tried to detour from this truth and either include additional things as ways or acts of salvation or simply rejected this truth altogether. Yet, Scripture is clear that it’s faith in God that saves. I think some of the struggle with this truth is that it involves little on our part. However, a living faith, faith that saves, involves much on our part.
Once we have responded to Christ’s calling and placed our faith in Jesus as Lord, we are committed to a life of faithful activity. This is not a call to perfection nor a call to earn anything. However it is a call to live a life that’s been transformed by the Holy Spirit. The one who has faith and the one who does not should live differently. The one who has living faith should be motivated by the One who died in his or her place. Living faith causes us to be others-oriented because that’s how Jesus lived and died. Living faith isn’t measured by church attendance nor indicated by church denomination. The fruit of our faith will be in how we treat people, especially those who are different from us. This is all motivated by a Savior who died for us while we were different.
How’s your faith? How do you treat people who are different? How do you respond to those who have a different opinion about the heavy topics of today? How do you demonstrate love to those who are supporting the other side of an issue? A living faith will compel us to default to love. Give thanks for the gift of faith and take seriously the responsibility to respond to this gift by living in faithful activity.