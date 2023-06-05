Today’s teens never knew a time without internet, cell phones, or gay classmates. They grew up with same-sex marriage.
When I graduated from Atlantic High in 1969 no one would admit to being gay. But it’s a simple fact that some of our students and teachers were. An effeminate classmate had already been harassed so badly that his family left town. That summer three classmates vandalized the car of a 30-year old veteran they worked with. They told me he was a “homo.” A few weeks later I began the same job on a highway survey crew. I stupidly told the older crewmen what my friends had said. They all denied it, calling their longtime coworker, “a prince of a man.”
It was years before I realized a small percentage of people are just naturally homosexual. Those realizations included one of my Lewis elementary classmates, our Lewis music teacher, a Lewis bachelor farmer born in 1936, possibly our rural mailman, and a Lewis farm boy --an Army officer in Germany in 1945. He told me himself. He became mayor of Cumberland, and led Cass County history preservation.
Atlantic is seventeen times the size of Lewis.
I spent my first college year sharing a Maryville dorm room with a young man from a Missouri town smaller than Lewis. His father was a boilermaker. I didn’t have a clue that he was gay, but four years later he wrote me a confession that he’d known it since puberty.
A Walnut boy became head of a prestigious Iowa college music department—there is a donor plaque inside the Walnut school thanking him.
When a San Francisco attorney friend handled the estate of an AIDS victim, we learned that he was a Marne farm boy from my Atlantic class.
My AHS writing teacher was an Army veteran. His encouragement to keep a journal was the most important suggestion a teacher ever gave me. He and a lesbian teacher visited California one summer before he wrote a poem in The Needle warning about drugs. He committed suicide in 1971 in Atlantic, age 36, buried in Exira.
Our culture acts as if people believe that Jesus chased gays out of the Temple. In 1873 South Carolina was the last American state to repeal capital punishment for homosexuals. Donald Trump had a brilliant gay lawyer, Roy Cohn, who saved him in a bribery trial in 1969--when homosexuality itself was still illegal in that state. Cohn became Trump’s legal business mentor until he died of AIDS in 1986.
Unlike my school days, youth can see and accept gays now. They also see Iowa giving public tax money to create less-qualified, discriminatory private schools, educational apartheid. This is psychologically identical to the racism of Southern segregation, except it targets gays instead of blacks. Segregation also employed religious excuses. The Nazis also banned books and persecuted gays. Governor Reynolds opened a Pandora’s Box of prejudice to let fearful parents impoverish everyone’s education. Iowa loses.