Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie Koehler. Today’s recipe is very quick and easy to prepare. This fun recipe was a result of a “what do I have in the fridge” last minute dinner for two at my place when I was working as The Kitchen Manager for “Sushi Mass” in Sioux Falls, S.D. My guest liked lots of spice and flavor cans asked for a “Chef-made” burger... So I obliged.
Chorizo Cheeseburgers
You will need:
One Pound 80/20 Ground Beef
One standard tube of beef chorizo
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Kosher Salt and Pepper to taste
Four Slices Pepper Jack cheese
Four Kings Hawaiian Hamburger buns
4 tablespoons real butter
1 Raw Red Onion
1 Large Beefsteak Tomato
Mayo
One extra large skillet, one large mixing bowl.
A) Remove beef and chorizo from packaging and add meats and spices to the large mixing bowl, combine thuroughly and gently by hand. Slice large circle cuts of onion and tomato and set aside.
B) Hand pattie into equal portions of four chorizo burgers and fry in the skillet on medium heat until beautifully browned in each side and cooked to medium rare or medium, your choice. Top off each burger with a slice of pepperjack cheese.
C) Remove burgers from skillet and let rest for five minutes. Butter your buns a stack your burger with tomato onion and mayonnaise.
Serve fresh and enjoy!
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition and he has worked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years and he has served as a Personal Chef to various celebrities including The Rock Band “KISS,” “John Fogerty” and “Kenny Chesney” Band. He is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic home.