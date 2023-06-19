There is a lot of flag waving lately. We are a patriotic nation that joyously celebrates our history. Memorial Day, Flag Day and the upcoming 4th of July are dates that people take special notice of what it means to be an American. Veteran’s Day in November is another flag flying day.
We pledge allegiance to the flag, a tradition that is taught from kindergarten on. “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.... one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
According to https://www.ushistory.org/documents/pledge.htm?vm=r the pledge was written originally in August 1892 by the socialist minister Francis Bellamy with the hope that the pledge would be used by citizens in any country. Bellamy was a Christian socialist Baptist minister and author.
In 1954 “under God” was added by Congress due to the perceived Communist threat of the early 1950s. Bellamy believed in the absolute separation of church and state and purposefully did not include the phrase “under God” in his pledge.
The original salute had the left hand saluting the flag with palm down. The gesture changed to the right hand over the heart during World War II, the Bellamy salute looked too much like the salute to Hitler.
The confederate flag came into being on May 1, 1863 when war erupted from a variety of long-standing tensions and disagreements about American life and politics. Today we have flags that fly alongside the United States flag that represent strong feelings — on the one hand it seems alright to fly a flag with vulgarities but to some, it is not alright to fly a flag that represents a rainbow. I don’t get it.
The motto of the United States flag is “One out of many — E pluribus Unum.” The Iowa motto is, “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain,” New Hampshire, “Live Free or Die,” Nebraska, “Equality before the Law,” Texas “Friendship” and Missouri “Let the welfare of the people be the supreme law,” to name a few. There is a lot of variety among the mottos of the 50 states. Do they reflect the nature of their state government? That would be an interesting research topic.
Americans support our country with patriotic fervor that has us singing the Star Spangled Banner and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in unison with people from all political spheres. We pledge our allegiance at all sorts of sports events and yet we have come to a time in our country where some extreme sectors advocate another civil war. How can that be? We sing and pledge to the same flag but we all have different definitions of what patriotism means.
The United States government was set up to protect its citizens, yet everyday our freedom and democracy are being eroded away by people and politicians who believe, not in a government for, by and of the people, but in a government that favors the wealthy and corporations. The tax cuts on national and state level favor those with wealth and penalize the middle and lower class. Corporations are treated as citizens, not the businesses that they are. When will we ever get back to a government that represents all citizens?
According to Wikipedia, the features of democracy often include freedom of assembly, association, property rights, freedom of religion and speech, inclusiveness and equality, citizenship, consent of the governed, voting rights, freedom from unwarranted governmental deprivation of the right to life and liberty, and minority rights.
As we approach the 4th of July, let us ponder what it means to be “one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”